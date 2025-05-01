Apple Expands iPhone Production in India with New Tata and Foxconn Plants

Apple is significantly boosting its manufacturing presence in India by setting up two new iPhone assembly plants — one by Tata Electronics and another by Foxconn. This expansion is part of Apple's larger strategy to diversify its supply chain and reduce reliance on China, especially as trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalate.

Tata Electronics has already begun operations at a new facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This plant is currently assembling older iPhone models on a single production line, marking a strategic start. At the same time, Foxconn — Apple’s largest contract manufacturing partner — is preparing to launch a massive facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to a report by Reuters, the upcoming Foxconn plant represents a $2.6 billion investment and is expected to begin initial production within days. Notably, the Bengaluru facility will focus on assembling the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e models. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to produce 300 to 500 iPhones per hour and generate employment for nearly 50,000 workers by the end of 2027.

This push into India comes amid rising tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on Chinese imports, prompting companies like Apple to urgently reconsider their production and logistics strategies. In fact, when the tariffs were first enforced, Apple had to ship iPhones from India to the U.S. in emergency airlifts to meet demand.

According to tech journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is aiming to eventually manufacture all iPhones sold in the U.S. within India. The goal is to lower import duties and better manage logistics. However, Gurman also points out that this transition may not be seamless. While India can handle the assembly of current models like the iPhone 16, future iterations, such as the iPhone 18 and a rumoured foldable iPhone, might pose challenges due to their complex designs. So far, Apple has never launched production of an entirely new iPhone design outside China.

Still, this aggressive shift signals Apple’s growing commitment to India as a manufacturing powerhouse and a critical part of its long-term global strategy.