Apple Fitness Plus Arrives in India on December 15: Features, Pricing & What to Expect

Apple is set to introduce its premium fitness and wellness service, Apple Fitness Plus, to the Indian market on December 15. The rollout marks one of the platform’s biggest global expansions since its debut five years ago, with availability now stretching across 49 countries and regions.

Fitness Plus is built to work effortlessly across Apple’s ecosystem. Indian users will be able to access the service through compatible Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple TV. The service taps into Apple’s hardware capabilities for real-time health insights, such as heart rate monitoring through AirPods Pro 3 and Powerbeats Pro 2, as well as calorie tracking and Activity ring progress.

Subscribers in India will gain access to 12 varied workout categories designed to suit different fitness goals and experience levels. These include Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, Meditation, and more. Each session lasts between five and 45 minutes, making it convenient for beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike.

One standout feature is Custom Plans, which lets users build personalised workout schedules based on their preferred exercise types, trainers, and music styles. Motivation tools such as the Burn Bar allow users to gauge how their effort compares with others, while detailed performance metrics can be viewed through connected Apple devices.

Music plays a central role in the Fitness Plus experience. Through integration with Apple Music, users can choose from playlists across Upbeat Anthems, Latest Hits, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves, and a brand-new K-Pop collection. The popular Artist Spotlight series also makes its way to India, featuring workout sessions set to tracks by major global artists including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Selena Gomez, and Coldplay.

To help users stay consistent, Apple is introducing curated plans like Stay Consistent and Push Further. Newcomers can begin with Get Started routines that ease them into regular activity. Beyond workouts, Time to Walk offers inspirational audio stories and music from notable personalities, encouraging users to make walking part of their routine. Additionally, thematic Collections such as Run Your First 5K or Pilates for More Than Your Core will help users discover structured fitness journeys. The platform also features 12 guided meditation themes for mindfulness, stress relief, and relaxation.

Apple Fitness Plus will be available in India at Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year. A single subscription can be shared with up to five family members. Compatibility is offered for users with an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or newer, or an Apple Watch Series 3 and above paired with iPhone 6s or later on iOS 14.3 or newer.

As part of the India launch, Apple is offering three months of Fitness Plus at no additional cost to customers who purchase eligible devices such as Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or authorised retailers.