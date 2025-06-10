Apple Introduces Fresh Design and Smarter Features with macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and More at WWDC 2025

Apple has officially ushered in a new era of design and experience across its entire ecosystem with the reveal of its latest software updates during WWDC 2025. This year’s showcase marks a turning point, featuring a more unified, fluid aesthetic and significant enhancements across devices. From macOS Tahoe to iPadOS 26, the updates reflect Apple’s push for a more connected and modern user experience — and, as emphasised during the keynote, this is the most comprehensive design update in over a decade.

macOS Tahoe: A Bolder, Smoother mac Experience

Apple’s next-generation Mac software, macOS Tahoe, arrives with a visually striking overhaul. The update introduces the new Liquid Glass design — offering smoother UI transitions, translucent surfaces, and a more personalized interface. Key changes include a redesigned Dock, sidebars, and a completely transparent menu bar that adds openness and depth to the desktop.

Customisation gets a lift with symbolic icons, emojis, and colour-tinted folders. The Control Centre is now fully rearrangeable based on user preference.

On the productivity front, Spotlight has been supercharged to handle tasks like sending emails or creating notes without launching an app. Live Activities from your iPhone now sync in real time with your Mac — including updates from rides, deliveries, and more.

In a long-awaited move, the Phone app from iPhone is now natively integrated into macOS. Users can access recents, voicemails, and even screen calls or stay on hold while multitasking.

Shortcuts, enhanced by Apple Intelligence, enable new automation scenarios — from translating conversations to comparing transcripts.

Gaming also sees improvements with the introduction of the Apple Games app, a new Game Overlay, and Metal 4 support for advanced rendering.

iPadOS 26: More Like a Mac, More Capable Than Ever

Mirroring the macOS upgrade, iPadOS 26 delivers the most substantial update to date for iPad users. The Liquid Glass design creates a colourful, immersive visual identity without straying from familiar simplicity.

The standout feature is an all-new windowing system — users can now resize, move, and tile windows freely, creating a desktop-like experience. A new menu bar and Expos view streamline navigation and multitasking.

The Files app sees practical upgrades, including support for custom folders, enhanced list views, and Dock integration via drag-and-drop. The arrival of the Preview app finally allows for Apple Pencil markups, form filling, and quick sketches directly on documents.

Power users will appreciate built-in Live Translation, background processing, and new capabilities like audio input selection and local media capture — making iPad a serious tool for professionals.

watchOS 26: Subtle Refinements and Smarter Suggestions

The design refresh extends to the Apple Watch with watchOS 26, bringing a softer, more refined UI. The Smart Stack now adapts in real-time, suggesting relevant actions like launching workouts or triggering Backtrack in remote areas.

Messages gain built-in real-time translation, and the Watch now offers contextual suggestions — such as sharing your location when prompted.

A new Workout Buddy feature offers spoken motivation drawn from your fitness history, while a redesigned Workout app provides easier access to custom settings and curated media suggestions. Additional gestures, like wrist flicks to dismiss alerts, add convenience.

tvOS 26: Refined Interface and Enhanced Entertainment

Apple TV also gets the Liquid Glass treatment in tvOS 26, giving it a cinematic polish. Playback controls now appear subtly when needed, and profile switching becomes instantaneous with new wake-based prompts.

A major upgrade to Apple Music Sing transforms your iPhone into a karaoke mic for Apple TV, complete with on-screen lyrics and visual effects.

FaceTime on TV sees sharper visuals and better live captions, while new aerial screensavers bring the beauty of India to the big screen. A new developer API helps tie app logins to Apple ID, making setup faster and simpler.

Availability

Developers can access these updates immediately through the Apple Developer Programme. Public beta testing for the general audience begins next month via the Apple Beta Software Programme, with full releases expected this fall.