Apple iPad Mini 7 to debut this year; what we expect

The American tech giant Apple is expected to launch its seventh-generation iPad mini in the coming months. Similar to the 11th-generation iPad, the main improvement anticipated in the upcoming iPad mini is expected to be a chip upgrade, a report suggests.



A recent tipster "ShrimpApplePro" report suggests that Apple will release at least one new iPad model, possibly the seventh-generation iPad mini. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also indicates that there could be a minor update for the iPad mini in particular. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the seventh-generation iPad mini will go into mass production shortly.

According to ShrimpApplePro, the next-generation iPad mini and new Apple Watch models expected to be unveiled later this year could signal an earlier release for the compact tablet. However, the leaker has announced that more details will be shared later.

As outlined in the report, the next iteration of the ‌iPad mini‌ could see modest improvements to its specifications. These updates could encompass modifications to the front and rear cameras, potentially adding functionality like the Photonic Engine, ProRes video recording, audio zoom, and additional features. In addition, there is the possibility of receiving connectivity improvements such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, mirroring the advances seen in the latest iPad Pro models.

ShrimpApplePro also revealed that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 would keep the design identical to the Series 8, which is offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, except for adding a new pink colour option for the aluminium model.

The A15 Bionic chip powers the current ‌iPad mini, while the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to launch in September, equipped with the A16 Bionic and A17 Bionic chips. This implies that the ‌iPad mini‌ could be fitted with one of these processors.