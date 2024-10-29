Live
Apple Launches Apple iMac with M4 Chip, AI Features in India
Apple’s new M4-powered iMac debuts with upgraded AI capabilities, faster performance, and a sleek design, starting at Rs.134900.
Today, the Apple M4-powered iMac has finally been launched in India for a price as low as Rs. 134900. All updates and new features are known. After months of rumours, Apple finally launched the new generation iMac with an M4 chip, Apple Intelligence features, and new colour options. According to marketing VP Greg Joswiak, who promised that several rumours were true, Apple has launched its first M4-powered product. Apple boasts that the new iMac offers an "ultra-thin" design and refreshes colour options. Besides design, the latest generation iMac also has an option for a nano-texture display, improved RAM, and much more.
Apple iMac (2024): Specifications and Features
The 2024 iMac is available with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, and there is also an optional nano-texture glass option that claims to minimize reflections and glare and allows it to be used in more lit locations. On the top centre, it has the integrated 12MP Center Stage camera for easy video conferencing, and the other feature added is a Desk View for the simultaneous view of the user's face and workspace. As predicted above, the device is powered by the M4 chip, which offers better performance, up to 1.7 times faster when compared to the version of an M1 iMac.
The users would benefit from faster gaming results, up to 2.1x times. Apple has even upgraded memory from 8 GB to 16 GB, which leads to better AI performance. It also features a unified memory configurable that allows up to 32GB RAM storage, 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB storage. Connectivity-wise, the iMac also comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Regarding AI, the M4-powered iMac also brings Apple Intelligence features with macOS Sequoia 15.1. The AI features include writing tools, which allow users to summarize, rewrite, and proofread text; Apple mentioned more AI features are coming to the iMac in December.
Apple iMac (2024): Availability and Price
The Apple iMac (2024) will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver options. iMac starts at Rs. 134900, while it will be priced at Rs. 124900 for education. The new iMac starts pre-ordering today and will be available in the sale on Friday, November 8.