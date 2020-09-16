Apple Launches New 8th gen iPad, price starts at Rs 29,990

Apple, in its Time Flies event, updated its iPad lineup by launching the eighth-generation iPad. The newly launched 8th-generation iPad replaces the 7th-generation iPad that launched last year as the entry-level iPad.

8th generation iPad Air: Specifications



The 8th generation iPad Air comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display. The iPad is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset which is coupled with a neural motor. Apple says the 8th generation iPad is almost two times faster than the best-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the best-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the best-selling Chromebook.

The 8th generation iPad runs on iOS 14 and is compatible with the Apple Pencil. Apple will begin rolling out iPadOS 14 to all of its iPads starting September 16.



8th generation iPad Air: Price



For the price and availability, the 8th generation iPad comes at a beginning price of ₹29,900 for the Wi-Fi model and INR 41,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It comes in Silver, Space Grey and Gold colour variants and 32GB and 128GB memory variants in the country soon.

In addition to the launch of the 8th-generation iPad, Apple also released a new iPad Air model. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset. There is a touchID that is built into the home button and a 12MP FaceTime camera. It runs on iPadOS 14 too.



The new iPad Air starts at ₹ 54,900 for the WiFi-only variant and ₹ 66,900 for the WiFi + Cellular variant. In India, it will be available in 64GB and 256GB memory variants and in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue colour variants from October 2020.



In addition to the two new iPad models, Apple also announced several new accessories for its iPad. The second-generation Apple Pencil costs ₹ 10,900, while the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Air are priced at ₹ 27,900 and ₹ 15,900, respectively. Lastly, Smart Folios for iPad Air costs ₹ 7,500 in black, white, dark navy, chypre green, and citrus pink colour options

