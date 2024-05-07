Apple Let Loose Event: How to Watch and All that We Expect

Apple is all set to host its highly anticipated Let Loose event today, marking the tech giant's first significant product unveiling of the year. This event is set to be a pre-recorded video lasting approximately 35 minutes, which has stirred up a flurry of speculation regarding the unveiling of new iPad models, particularly the much-rumoured OLED iPad Pro and updated iPad Airs.

The Let Loose event, scheduled to kick off at 7 AM PT (7:30 PM IST), will be accessible for viewers via multiple platforms, including YouTube.com, Apple.com, and Apple TV.

Anticipation is high for the event, with the spotlight on the potential introduction of OLED screens for the iPad Pro lineup. According to reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these screens promise a significant enhancement in visual quality, boasting improved brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. This upgrade is poised to elevate the iPad Pro's appeal among creative professionals and media enthusiasts, offering a more immersive and vibrant user experience.

In addition to the OLED display, rumours suggest that the new iPad Pro models will feature a sleeker and thinner design than their predecessors. Speculations hint at a potential 20% reduction in size for the 12.9-inch model and 15% for the 11-inch model, possibly attributed to the adoption of OLED technology, albeit with concerns over battery life.

Furthermore, the event is expected to unveil Apple's next-generation M4 chip, poised to deliver significant performance and efficiency gains over the current M3 chip. This advancement could solidify the iPad Pro's position as a versatile productivity and creativity tool, catering to the demands of demanding tasks and applications.

Among the anticipated changes, the relocation of the front-facing camera to the landscape bezel, akin to the base iPad, is likely to enhance the video conferencing experience, offering a more natural perspective during calls.

Apple may also introduce a redesigned Magic Keyboard optimized for the new iPad Pro models. This keyboard will feature enhancements such as an aluminium base for a more laptop-like feel, an enlarged trackpad, and potentially added function keys to boost productivity.

Moreover, the event might mark the debut of the long-awaited third-generation Apple Pencil, rumoured to include swappable tips, Find My integration, and additional control options like a "squeeze" gesture catering to diverse creative needs.

However, consumers should brace themselves for a potential price hike. Reports suggest a base price increase of at least $100 for the new iPad Pro models, coupled with possible additional costs for accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

While the focus remains on the iPad Pro, Apple is also expected to refresh its iPad Air lineup, potentially introducing a larger 12.9-inch model for the first time in the Air category, albeit retaining LCD display technology.

Lastly, the event might include announcements regarding the release date of iPadOS 17.5, teasing, potential security enhancements and new features. A more comprehensive OS update, likely iPadOS 18, alongside iOS 18 and other updates, could be unveiled at Apple's WWDC event scheduled for the following month.