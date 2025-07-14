Apple Lists iPhone 8, 2013 Mac Pro as Vintage Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

Apple is gearing up for the next big leap in its product line with the anticipated iPhone 17, but as new technology looms on the horizon, the company is quietly phasing out support for some older favorites. Just two months ahead of the iPhone 17 launch event, Apple has added a group of its older products to the "vintage" list, including the beloved iPhone 8 (128GB variant) and the bold 2013 Mac Pro.

Among the seven devices added, the 2013 Mac Pro stands out—famous for its unique cylindrical design. Praised initially for its compact and thermally efficient build, the model drew criticism over time due to limited upgradability. Apple eventually moved to a more conventional tower-style Mac Pro in 2019. With more than five years since its discontinuation, the 2013 Mac Pro now officially enters Apple’s vintage category.

Devices are classified as vintage when they haven’t been sold for more than five years. While still usable, they are no longer guaranteed hardware support or access to replacement parts through Apple.

Another notable entry is the iPhone 8 (128GB), launched in 2017. It was one of the final iPhones to feature a physical home button—a design element that many users still prefer today. Its addition to the vintage list signals the gradual wind-down of Apple’s official support, making it less ideal for users expecting continued software updates or repair access.

The full list also includes:

2019 13-inch MacBook Air

2019 iMac

2018 11-inch iPad Pro

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation)

All of these devices, while still functioning well for everyday tasks, may soon face limitations in repair services and future iOS/macOS compatibility.

Apple routinely updates its classifications for vintage and obsolete devices. Products older than seven years fall into the obsolete category and no longer receive any hardware service, even if spare parts are available.

As Apple prepares to roll out the iPhone 17 series, the shift marks a clear transition point—pushing older generations into retirement while making room for what's next. For users still holding on to the iPhone 8 or the 2013 Mac Pro, now might be a good time to start thinking about an upgrade.