Apple MacBook Air M4 Launch Expected Today: Price, Features & More

Apple is rumoured to introduce its latest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models powered by the new M4 chip today. The launch is expected to happen through a press release on the Apple Newsroom website, similar to how the company recently announced the M3 iPad Air. CEO Tim Cook had earlier hinted at the launch with the cryptic phrase “Something in the air.”

Expected Price in India

The MacBook Air M4 is likely to be priced similarly to the current M3 models. The existing 13-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip is available at ₹1,14,900, while the 15-inch version costs ₹1,34,900. The upcoming models may follow the same pricing structure with slight variations based on configurations.

Expected Specifications and Features

The new MacBook Air models are anticipated to include:

M4 Chip: Equipped with a 10-core CPU and GPU, offering 25% better performance than its predecessor.

Equipped with a 10-core CPU and GPU, offering 25% better performance than its predecessor. Improved Battery Life: The M4 chip is expected to enhance power efficiency, leading to longer usage time.

The M4 chip is expected to enhance power efficiency, leading to longer usage time. Center Stage Camera: A 12MP front camera with Center Stage technology for automatic framing during video calls.

A 12MP front camera with Center Stage technology for automatic framing during video calls. Thunderbolt 4 Ports: For high-speed connectivity and external display support.

For high-speed connectivity and external display support. Upgraded RAM: The base configuration may now start at 32GB instead of 16GB.

Design and Display

While significant internal upgrades are expected, reports suggest that the design will remain unchanged. The models will retain their sleek aluminum build, high-resolution Retina display, and lightweight portability.

With the official launch anticipated soon, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to enhanced performance and efficiency with the MacBook Air M4.