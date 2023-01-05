Apple MagSafe-like wireless charging tech comes to Android phones



In the Android space, wireless charging support is currently limited to premium smartphones and a ton of high-end TWS earbuds. While many of these devices are Qi-certified (pronounced chee), the device must be aligned in a specific position to work efficiently, and charging speeds are often slow. This has forced smartphone manufacturers to develop their own wireless charging technology, creating a gap between proprietary technology and industry standards. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which oversees Qi charging developments, recognizes this problem and is working to improve the technology.

iPhone 12 and above. Apple is also part of the WPC. In the midst of the ongoing CES 2023 event, the consortium has announced that it is working on Qi2 wireless technology, inspired by the MagSafe charging of theand above. Apple is also part of the WPC.

In a blog post, the organization explains that Qi2 will replace its predecessor, Qi, in a "rapidly expanding market where around one billion devices (transmitters and receivers) will be sold worldwide by 2023." Firstly, the technology will allow users to place the device, say a smartphone, in various positions on the charging pad to charge it wirelessly. Second, it's designed to improve charging speeds, although the initial tech will offer 15W output, the same as the predecessor.

The post says: "The launch of the Qi2 standard will further expand the wireless charging market by opening the market to new accessories that could not be charged with current flat-to-flat devices. Due to its improved efficiency and interoperability, Qi2 It will enable faster charging for some devices, plus it will pave the way for significant future increases in wireless charging speeds that are safe and energy efficient and won't shorten battery life or harm the user's phone.

WPC has not clarified yet which Android brands will adopt its upcoming Qi2 tech.