Apple May Add Cheaper iPhone 17e to 2026 Lineup: Key Upgrades Leak

Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup may soon get a new addition, with leaks pointing toward a more affordable iPhone 17e—an upgrade meant to offer the core iPhone 17 experience without the premium price tag. Following the strategy used for the iPhone 16e earlier this year, Apple appears ready to refine the formula with more modern features and fewer compromises.

According to early reports, the iPhone 17e is shaping up to be a more future-ready device than its predecessor. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed its existence, the initial round of leaks suggests three major improvements that could make it a significant step up from the iPhone 16e.

A19 Chipset for Flagship-Level Performance

A major part of the buzz surrounding the iPhone 17e revolves around its chipset. Performance-focused users generally prefer iPhones powered by the latest Apple silicon, and this upcoming model may deliver exactly that. As reported by 9To5Mac, Apple is expected to equip the 17e with the A19 chip, matching the flagship iPhone 17 models.

While the A19 chip may bring incremental CPU gains over the A18, the substantial upgrade is expected on the GPU side. This will especially benefit gamers and users who rely heavily on AI-driven tools. Essentially, Apple may offer the same performance level as its high-end models—but at a lower price point—making the iPhone 17e a strong contender for value seekers.

A Modern Design With Dynamic Island

One major criticism of the iPhone 16e was its dated design, particularly the wide notch that felt reminiscent of the older iPhone 14 generation. With the iPhone 17e, Apple is reportedly correcting course.

Leaks suggest the device will replace the notch with the Dynamic Island, aligning it with Apple’s current design language. Beyond improving aesthetics, this shift enables additional software-driven experiences such as Live Activities and more responsive notifications. By bringing Dynamic Island to the 17e, Apple effectively eliminates the outdated look that set the 16e apart from its siblings.

Upgraded Front Camera From the Flagship Line

Cameras typically mark the boundary between Apple’s premium and budget offerings. This year, however, Apple appears ready to reduce that gap. Analyst Jeff Pu reports that the iPhone 17e could inherit the iPhone 17 series’ revamped 18MP Center Stage-enabled front camera. This camera adjusts automatically to keep subjects in frame—even vertically—and promises a noticeable improvement for group selfies and video calls.

For anyone upgrading from the iPhone 16e, this new camera setup may feel like one of the device’s most significant quality-of-life improvements.

Expected Launch Timeline

Apple released the iPhone 16e in February this year, and the company typically sticks to a predictable annual cycle. If the current leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17e could debut in early 2026, likely around February. With December already here, that launch window seems closer than ever.

As more leaks surface, Apple enthusiasts can expect a clearer picture of where the 17e fits in the 2026 iPhone lineup. For now, it appears Apple is preparing a more polished, modern, and performance-forward budget model—one that avoids many of the compromises of the 16e.