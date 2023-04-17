Apple may launch its first MR headset and new MacBook Air

Apple is expected to unveil its first mixed-reality headset at the upcoming WWDC 2023 event on June 5. A new leak suggests that the next iteration of WWDC "is shaping up to be one of the biggest product launch events in its history." According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest PowerOn newsletter, Apple will launch new Mac laptops at the event. At WWDC, Apple typically shows off the latest iterations of the operating system for iPhone, Mac, Watch, TV, and iPad. Since the company is expected to introduce a new headset, Apple may also introduce a new xrOS operating system that powers the device.



The newsletter highlights that Apple has several Mac computers in the pipeline this year, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with internal chips and updated models of high-end MacBook Pros. In addition, the company may launch the big MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, though it may include an M2 SoC instead of the next-gen M3 SoC.

Apple officially sells MacBook Air with M1 and M2 SoC in India. Both variants are offered with a 13.3-inch screen. However, since the new model reportedly packs a 15-inch display, the price could increase dramatically. The MacBook Air 13 with M2 SoC and 256 GB SSD costs Rs 1,19,900. The top variant with 512 GB SSD costs Rs 1,49,900.

Apple would also be careful to position the laptop in a way that does not affect the sales of the Pro variants. The base variant of MacBook Pro 16 is priced at Rs 2,49,900.

The newsletter also highlights the upcoming iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14, which are expected to receive similar minor updates to last year. Gurman adds: "However, the new Apple Watch operating system will bring more significant improvements, including an updated interface." Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to attend the events and meet with Indian stakeholders.