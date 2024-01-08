Apple Readies AI Tools for iOS 18 Launch, Eyeing CES 2024

Amidst the uncertainties of 2023 sales, Apple positions itself for a significant 2024 by incorporating advanced AI features into its products. Facing competition from the imminent Samsung Galaxy S24 launch, Apple recognizes the necessity of a substantial announcement. Despite trailing behind competitors in AI integration, the tech giant aims to elevate its game by introducing new generative AI tools and features with the upcoming iOS 18 update.



Mark Gurman's recent insights, as shared in the "Power On" newsletter, shed light on Apple's ongoing efforts to test generative AI tools intended for integration with iOS 18. During earlier speculations centred around potential enhancements to Siri, it appears Apple has more ambitious plans, slated for revelation at the June Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Gurman's report hints at the testing of a substantial language model named "Ajax" since the inception of 2023. The speculated generative AI tools encompass various features, including productivity suite enhancements, auto-completion/generation, and more. Gurman states, "It also is working to merge AI into services like Apple Music, where the company wants to use the technology to better automate playlist creation. And Apple is planning a big overhaul to its digital assistant, Siri."

Additionally, expectations include the introduction of a new version of Xcode and other developer tools, facilitating streamlined code completion. Apple is reportedly developing an AI-based system to support AppleCare employees in troubleshooting customer queries. These AI-centric changes may become prominent in the upcoming iOS 18 update or, more specifically, in the iPhone 16. However, Gurman cautions that Apple's comprehensive generative AI initiative might take until 2025 for full integration into their devices.

Surprisingly, Gurman suggests that Apple might seek attention at CES 2024 despite not participating in the event traditionally. He anticipates potential announcements related to mixed-reality headsets and artificial intelligence. While Apple, Google, and others typically refrain from direct participation, their engineers attend to explore next-gen components and seek new partnerships. This speculation may hint at revelations concerning the Apple Vision Pro.

In summary, Apple's strategic move towards generative AI tools, slated for the iOS 18 launch, positions the company for a competitive edge. The possible CES 2024 announcements underscore Apple's commitment to advancing in mixed reality and AI domains, setting the stage for exciting developments in the coming months.