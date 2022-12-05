Apple restarts advertising on Twitter: Elon Musk

Apple has "fully started" advertising on the Twitter platform after a brief misunderstanding with its new chief, Elon Musk. The new owner of Twitter confirmed the progress during a Spaces session on Sunday. Last week, Elon Musk alleged that tech giant Apple is against free speech and that the company stopped advertising on the platform. He also claimed that the iPhone maker could ban Twitter from Apple's App Store.



However, days after his allegations, Musk met Apple CEO Tim Cook and clarified that the issues had been resolved. In a tweet, he said, "Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Apple is one of the largest advertisers on Twitter, and a Reuters report noted that the tech giant was the top advertiser in the first quarter of 2022. After the formal acquisition of Musk in October, Apple spent approximately $131,600 on Twitter ads. Twitter between November 10 and 16, below $220,800 between October 16 and 22. Although the reasons remain unclear, Apple will likely stop advertising on the platform because it doesn't want its ads placed on controversial or sensitive tweets, as Musk plans to revamp Twitter to protect "free speech."

Apple is one of many companies to stop advertising on Twitter. Many car companies, including Audi and General Motors, stopped advertising on Twitter last month. General Mills, the food company known for Cheerios breakfast cereals and Haagen ice cream -Dazs, also stopped ads on Twitter Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company that played a vital role in the COVID-19 vaccine, stopped its advertising on the social media platform last month.

Meanwhile, Zoe Schiffer, managing editor of the news website Platformer tweeted that Amazon also plans to resume advertising on Twitter for around $100 million a year. The company may increase ad spend once the situation with Twitter and Musk is more stable.