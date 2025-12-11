Apple Rolls Out Tap to Pay in Hong Kong, Turning iPhones Into Contactless Payment Terminals

Apple has officially expanded its seamless payment ecosystem to Hong Kong with the introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone, a feature that allows merchants to accept contactless payments directly using their devices. With this rollout, any merchant using an iPhone 11 or newer, running the latest version of iOS, can turn their device into a secure payment terminal — no card reader, no payment machine and no additional hardware required.

Designed to make transactions faster and more accessible, Tap to Pay leverages the iPhone’s built-in NFC technology. Shops, cafés, salons, market stalls and even taxi drivers can now offer customers a smooth checkout experience with just a tap. Apple describes the process simply: “At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. No additional hardware is needed, so merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business.”

This feature could be transformative for small and mobile businesses that often struggle with the cost of traditional payment terminals. From food trucks to freelancers, Tap to Pay offers a low-friction, low-cost way to adopt digital payments — a growing necessity in fast-paced markets like Hong Kong.

Beginning December 9, four major payment service providers — Adyen, Global Payments, KPay and SoPay — are the first to support Tap to Pay on iPhone in the region. According to Apple, “Adyen, Global Payments, KPay, and SoPay are the first payment platforms in Hong Kong to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone, empowering businesses of all sizes and across key sectors, including taxi, retail, food and beverage, beauty, and professional services, to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone at checkout.”

Compatibility is another major strength. Tap to Pay supports payments made via Apple Pay, contactless debit and credit cards, and various digital wallets across leading networks such as American Express, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa. This ensures that both local shoppers and international visitors can pay effortlessly, regardless of their preferred card or device.

With this launch, Apple is not just adding a new feature — it’s reshaping how businesses handle payments. By turning an iPhone into a fully functional, secure payment terminal, Tap to Pay demonstrates Apple’s commitment to blending convenience with innovation. In Hong Kong’s dynamic retail and service environment, that convenience is now just a tap away.