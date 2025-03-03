Apple Set to Launch New M4 MacBook Air and iPads This Month

Following the recent launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce new MacBook Air models powered by the M4 chip. Reports suggest these new devices could be unveiled as early as this week. Additionally, speculation points to new iPads arriving next week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to reveal these next-generation devices within March.

MacBook Air Models to Feature M4 Chip

Apple is anticipated to release updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models equipped with the M4 chip, which boasts a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Benchmark tests indicate that the M4 chip offers up to 25% improved multi-core performance over the M3.

Other enhancements include a potential base RAM upgrade from 16GB to a maximum of 32GB, ensuring smoother multitasking. Additionally, battery life is expected to see an improvement, further enhancing the device’s overall efficiency.

Expected Upgrades in MacBook Air

The upcoming MacBook Air models may also include a 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage technology, which automatically adjusts to keep users in focus during video calls. Desk View is another anticipated feature, offering an overhead perspective of the workspace. These enhancements will be particularly beneficial for FaceTime and Zoom users.

The MacBook Air is also likely to feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an upgrade from the current models’ two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Furthermore, it is expected to support two external displays, even with the lid open.

New iPads with Performance Boosts

Apple is rumoured to introduce refreshed iPad models alongside the MacBook Air launch. While major design changes are not expected, internal upgrades could include the M3 or M4 chip for the next iPad Air. Meanwhile, the iPad 11 is anticipated to house either an A16 Bionic chip or an A17 Pro chip.

However, reports indicate that a new iPad Pro will not be released until Apple unveils its M5 chip. The iPad mini, having been updated recently, is unlikely to see another refresh at this time.

Upcoming Announcement Timeline

According to Gurman, Apple is preparing a Mac-related announcement in the coming days, reinforcing speculation that the new devices could be revealed this week. With inventory levels of previous MacBook Air models reportedly declining, it seems Apple is clearing the way for its next-generation products.

As the tech giant continues to push the boundaries of innovation, consumers can expect significant performance boosts and improved features in the upcoming MacBook Air and iPad models.