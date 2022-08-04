Apple to defer the release of iPadOS 16 until October

The latest iOS and iPadOS substantially change the user experience for iPhone and iPad users. iOS 16 offers many more customization options than ever, and its beta versions have proven how well they work. iPadOS 16 brings the long-awaited Stage Manager feature along with a few tweaks and updates to improve the experience. However, if you've been waiting for the update to hit your iPad in September, there's bad news. iPadOS 16 will be delayed.



The iPadOS 16 updates will be released nearly a month after the iPhone 14 launch, sources close to the matter say, according to a report by Bloomberg. Therefore, iOS 16 is expected to be released around the same time as the iPhone 14 series launch, while the iPadOS 16 updates could be released in October 2022. The delay is said to have been mainly due to the new Stage Manager feature, which is buggy in beta testing. iPadOS 16 update will be delayed

The iPadOS 16 update is said to have issues with various bugs with the Stage Manager feature. "During beta testing, the system has drawn criticism from some developers and users for its bugs, a confusing interface and lack of compatibility with most iPads. Staggering the release schedule will also allow Apple to put more engineering resources into completing iOS 16, the software update that will include the iPhone 14 in September," says the Bloomberg report.

The delayed release of iPadOS 16 will also bring it closer to the release of new iPad releases. Earlier reports have suggested that Apple plans to launch a new iPad Pro model with the Apple M2 chip. This will accompany the new iPad base model, which will get a new chipset to upgrade and the USB-C port for charging and data transfer. However, this delay brings the release of the iPadOS 16 update in line with the release of macOS Ventura in October. The Stage Manager feature on macOS is less buggy and should be launched when ready.