Apple to launch a new iMac and MacBook Air; Find details

After almost two years, Apple will reportedly release a new iMac all-in-one desktop with a 24-inch display in April. The new iMac is expected to resemble the 2021 iMac but with a more powerful SoC (system on a chip) from Apple's M2 family. According to Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iMacs (reportedly codenamed J433 and J434) will have some internal components relocated and redesigned. In addition, Apple opts for a different manufacturing process for the iMac stand. However, Apple has yet to confirm the launch of its new all-in-one PC.



Other key details of the new iMacs remain unclear, but we can expect the latest PCs to feature Wi-Fi 6e and better memory technology. Gurman notes in his Power On newsletter that the 2023 iMac will come in the same colours as the current iMac, a palette that includes blue, silver, pink, and orange.



The price of the iMac is not specified, but the all-in-one PC usually costs more than one lakh in India. The 2021 iMac with a 24-inch display is currently listed on the Apple India website for Rs1,29,900. This variant includes an M1 SoC (8-core CPU and 7-core GPU), 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.



In addition to the iMac, the newsletter reports the release of "three new Macs" in the next three months. Apple will reportedly release its first MacBook Air with a 15-inch display (codenamed J515) and a 13-inch MacBook Air. Currently, the MacBook Air range includes laptops with screens up to 14 inches. Apple has also released an 11-inch model in the past, but we've seen an update at some point. In addition, apple may consider adding the M3 SoC to the 2023 Apple MacBook Air.

In addition to MacBook Air laptops, the company will finally release a Mac Pro with Apple's M-series SoCs. This PC is sure to be designed for professional creators. The report notes that the top variant of the Mac Pro would include the M2 Ultra SoC, which will provide the following:

Up to 24 CPU cores.



76 graphics cores.

The ability to complete the machine with at least 192 gigabytes of memory.

It will be interesting to see if the Mac Pro will get a new design.