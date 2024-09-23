Apple to Launch New Siri with Apple Intelligence in Early 2025

Apple is gearing up to unveil its revamped Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence, sooner than anticipated. According to a report by Mark Gurman, the new Siri may debut in January 2025, possibly beating the earlier speculation of a later release.



Recently, Apple rolled out iOS 18 alongside its new iPhone 16 series, the first to feature the new operating system. However, Apple Intelligence, the company's advanced AI suite, has yet to arrive. Earlier reports suggested that Apple Intelligence, including Siri’s major upgrades, would begin rolling out in October 2024 with iOS 18.1, continuing through 2025 with additional features. During the WWDC 2024 event, Apple showcased some of Siri's new capabilities, which are set to make it a more powerful personal assistant, but the release timeline remained uncertain until now.

According to Mark Gurman, some of Siri’s new features may be available sooner than expected, arriving with iOS 18.3 in January 2025, rather than the previously expected iOS 18.4 in March. This early release would align with Apple's usual iOS .3 updates.

Gurman also provided details about what to expect with each iOS 18 update. The first wave of Apple Intelligence features, arriving with iOS 18.1 in mid-October, will include a lighter Siri refresh with a new user interface and faster responses. Other features will include Writing Tools, Photos Clean Up, and Notification Summaries. Following that, iOS 18.2 will introduce Image Playground, Genmoji, and the integration of ChatGPT. The fully revamped Siri is expected to make its official debut in early 2025.

The Revamped Siri with Apple Intelligence

One of the standout features of the revamped Siri is its redesigned interface. The new look will feature a glowing light that wraps around the edges of the screen when activated, offering a more visually engaging user experience. Beyond its appearance, Apple is also enhancing Siri's functionality by incorporating onscreen awareness, enabling Siri to perform actions based on the content currently displayed on the screen.

Another major update to Siri is its improved language-understanding capabilities. Siri will now be able to process and respond to user commands more naturally, making it easier for users to interact with the assistant, even if they misspeak or change their phrasing. Siri will also be able to maintain context across multiple interactions, streamlining conversations. Additionally, users can now switch between typing and voice input seamlessly, offering more flexibility in how they engage with Siri.

Perhaps one of the most exciting updates is Apple’s partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT technology into Siri. This integration will give Siri enhanced generative AI capabilities, allowing it to handle more complex tasks and provide more sophisticated responses. Users can access ChatGPT’s capabilities through updates to Apple's iPhone and Mac operating systems, boosting functionalities like content generation and text assistance.

With these updates, Apple is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-driven personal assistant technology, offering users a smarter, more intuitive Siri experience. The rollout of Apple Intelligence throughout 2025 is expected to solidify Apple's place in the competitive tech landscape.