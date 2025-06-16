Apple Unveils iOS 26 with Striking New Design and AI Features: Here’s What You Need to Know

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held on June 9, 2025, Apple officially pulled back the curtain on iOS 26, its latest operating system for iPhones. The update marks the biggest visual overhaul since iOS 7 and introduces a design language Apple calls “Liquid Glass.”

According to Apple, the new aesthetic is designed to define the next decade of iOS. “‘Liquid Glass’ reflects and refracts its surroundings, while putting more focus on content,” Apple noted. The design pushes for a translucent and immersive look across app icons, menus, widgets, and even control elements, offering users a sleek, modern interface.

iOS 26 Launch Timeline

Following tradition, Apple plans to release iOS 26 in mid-September 2025, likely a few days ahead of the iPhone 17 series hitting store shelves. Currently, the OS is in its developer beta phase, with a public beta expected to go live in early July. This timeline gives eager users an early preview while developers prepare their apps for the new experience.

Device Compatibility

iOS 26 maintains support for many recent iPhone models, ensuring a broad user base can take advantage of the upgrade. Supported devices include:

iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and 17 Air

iPhone 16, 15, 14, 13, and 12 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer)

Notably, older models like the iPhone 11 and below may no longer be eligible, as Apple sharpens its focus on enhancing performance for newer hardware.

Storage and Installation Requirements

To install iOS 26, users will need 6GB to 8GB of free storage. A 50% battery charge or a connection to a power source is required during the update, along with a stable Wi-Fi connection to ensure a smooth download.

How to Download iOS 26

Once the public version is out, upgrading will be simple:

Open Settings Go to General > Software Update Tap Download and Install, then follow the on-screen steps

Users keen to explore the new update early can join Apple’s Beta Software Program via the official website. It’s strongly advised to back up your iPhone before installing a beta version.

What’s New in iOS 26?

iOS 26 isn’t just about looks—it’s packed with functionality. The lock screen clock now spans the entire screen, and Safari features a refreshed edge-to-edge layout with a floating tab bar. The Camera app has been streamlined for simplicity.

The Phone app introduces call screening, allowing your iPhone to answer or hold calls automatically. Messages sees big updates too, including typing indicators, group chat polls, and personalized or AI-generated chat backgrounds.

A standout feature is Live Translation, offering real-time language translation during FaceTime, calls, or texts. Powered by Apple’s new AI, the feature works on-device and can be integrated into third-party apps.

Apple Maps is also smarter—it can now learn your frequent routes, give traffic alerts in advance, and let you share places with friends. Another exciting addition is Visual Intelligence, enabling your phone to identify on-screen elements like clothing or documents, set reminders, and fetch information via ChatGPT.

As Apple readies iOS 26 for its public release, it’s clear the update combines a fresh visual identity with powerful, user-friendly AI tools that elevate the iPhone experience in a big way.