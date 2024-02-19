Apple Vision Pro Returns: Mark Gurman Evaluates User Reactions

Since its launch at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the Apple Vision Pro has generated diverse reactions. Initially, the assessment focused on pricing, features, and competition. However, with the product now available for purchase, users have had the opportunity to test it firsthand and develop their perspectives. While some hail it as groundbreaking technology, others have voiced concerns, labelling it as an "isolating experience" and expressing discomfort during use. Notably, a subset of early adopters has opted to return their Apple Vision Pro headsets, citing various issues. Bloomberg columnist Mark Bloomberg delves into this phenomenon, providing insights and a surprising twist to the narrative.

Apple Vision Pro Returns

Mark Gurman sheds light on a noteworthy surge in Apple Vision Pro returns, labelling it as "surprising." Although Apple has refrained from disclosing precise figures, reports suggest return rates ranging from average to above-average across different store locations. Some outlets witness 1-2 returns daily, while others report up to 8 returns per day, indicating diverse user experiences.

Gurman delves deeper, revealing Apple's proactive approach to these returns despite the product's low-volume nature. The company has tasked its staff with understanding the underlying reasons behind the returns. Employees diligently collect feedback from users during the return process, providing valuable insights to Apple.

Reasons for Apple Vision Pro Returns

Gurman outlines various factors contributing to the returns, encompassing concerns regarding weight and comfort, inadequate app ecosystem vis-à-vis pricing, display issues such as excessive glare or limited field of view, and a sense of isolation experienced while wearing the headset.

User Demo Experiences

Interestingly, before purchase, customers can undergo a demo of the Apple Vision Pro. Gurman notes a trend wherein 10-15 per cent of individuals proceed with the purchase post-demo, hinting at an initial positive impression.

The Twist

However, Gurman introduces a twist in the narrative, highlighting a cohort of users, himself included, who have opted to retain their Apple Vision Pros, expressing genuine satisfaction with the product despite the prevailing scepticism. In essence, while Apple Vision Pro grapples with a notable volume of returns, there exists a parallel narrative of users who have embraced the headset and found it to be a rewarding experience.