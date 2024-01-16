Apple Watch to Lose Blood Oxygen Feature Amid Import Ban

Apple is set to eliminate the blood oxygen feature from its upcoming Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 devices, according to reports from Bloomberg and 9to5Mac. Although Apple has not officially confirmed this change, it is believed to be a strategic move to comply with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after the ban on the sale of these devices last year due to a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo.



The International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favour of Masimo, stating that the blood oxygen sensors in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 infringed on Masimo's patents. As a result, both devices were removed from Apple's physical and online stores just before the ban took effect on December 26, 2023. However, Apple filed an appeal and secured a temporary lift on the ban, allowing the company to resume sales while awaiting CBP's assessment of proposed changes.

To address the patent infringement issue, Apple is now reportedly removing the blood oxygen feature from the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. Although there is no official statement from Apple, a letter from Masimo's attorneys, published by 9to5Mac, indicates that all parties involved have agreed on this modification.

Masimo's Director of Global Communications, Matt Whewell, sees Apple's decision as a positive step towards accountability, stating, "Apple’s claim that its redesigned watch does not contain pulse oximetry is a positive step toward accountability."

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that modified watches without the blood oxygen feature have already been shipped to Apple retail stores. However, instructions have been given not to sell these modified watches until receiving corporate approval.

The current Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 models that were sold before the ban still retain the blood oxygen feature. Apple spokesperson Nikki Rothberg confirmed that these models would continue to be available with the feature, although the duration of this availability remains unclear.

For existing Apple Watch owners and potential buyers, the situation introduces uncertainty. It is advisable to carefully review release notes before applying any updates and consider delaying the purchase of a new Apple Watch if the blood oxygen feature is crucial. Apple's actions reflect an attempt to navigate legal challenges and continue providing its products in the US market while complying with patent rulings.