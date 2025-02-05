  • Menu
AppleCare Plus Sees a Price Hike with Subscription Changes

AppleCare Plus Sees a Price Hike with Subscription Changes
Highlights

AppleCare Plus prices are increasing, and customers now have fewer options for paying upfront in physical stores.

Apple has quietly increased the price of its monthly AppleCare Plus subscriptions for iPhones, with a slight 50-cent rise, according to MacRumors. This affects both the standard AppleCare Plus and the AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss plans for the latest iPhone models. For instance, AppleCare Plus for the iPhone 16 now costs $10.49 monthly, up from $9.99.

Along with the price hike, Apple is changing how customers can purchase coverage. Bloomberg reports that U.S. customers can no longer buy a two-year AppleCare Plus plan as a one-time payment in physical Apple Stores or through the AppleCare menu. Instead, Apple now requires a monthly or annual subscription. Additionally, Theft and Loss coverage is bundled by default, increasing the overall cost.

However, those who prefer a one-time payment can still purchase the two-year plan through Apple’s online store. The option to buy AppleCare Plus without Theft and Loss also remains available online.

Apple has been focusing heavily on its services and subscription business, recently reporting record-high revenue in its services division.



