Asteroid, twice the size of Taj Mahal to pass earth today

Two asteroids and one of them described as 'Potentially hazardous' by the Nasa and is also twice the size of the Taj Mahal will pass earth today. The asteroids are Asteroid 2020 TB9 and Asteroid 2020 ST1.

Asteroid 2020 which has a size of 175 metres will pass by the Earth at an estimated speed of 28,646 km per hour, said the Nasa's center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It further said that the asteroid will pass more than 19 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon i.e, more than seven million kilometres away.

Another asteroid, Asteroid 2020 TB9 is at a size of 30 metres which will pass at a speed of 21,600 km per hour. Asteroid 2019 VL5 will also be zooming past Earth tomorrow.

What does 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid mean?

The asteroid's potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth are defined as potentially hazardous asteroids or the asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered as potentially hazardous asteroids.