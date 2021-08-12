Aurabeat, USFDA-approved anti-Covid device launched

Hyderabad: Aurabeat, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved anti-Covid Class II medical device for SARS-COV-2 disinfection was launched in the country on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong-based Aurabeat has developed the patented AG+ five-stage sterilisation purifying technology after extensive research in the field of air filtration for over a decade.

The Aurabeat's AG+ Pro Silver Ion Antiviral Air Purifier cleans the air up to 3.4 times in an hour while actively eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Apart from USFDA, the product is certified by MRI Global, American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), General Society of Surveillance-Geneva (SGS), UKRI Medical Research Council, CEN European Committee for Standardisation. Aurabeat is used in over 200 hospitals, 200-plus schools protecting air from Covid in more than 40 countries.

Phil Yuen, CEO, Aurabeat, Hong Kong, said during the launch, "We launched Aurabeat Anti-Covid disinfection technology in response to the global pandemic. We realised the urgent need for enclosed environments to be disinfected of the virus if mankind is to be kept safe.

We have had demand surge for our anti-Covid disinfection products. We are ramping up production to meet global demand."

Venkat Duddukuri, CEO, Aurabeat India stated, "We are witnessing a resurgence of Covid cases across the globe and also in India. If any semblance of normalcy is to return, people's freedom to return to their normal activities must be restored. Offices, schools, colleges, restaurants and theatres can be cleansed of the virus with Aurabeat's globally proven and approved technology."

According to the actual experimental test results using Covid viruses in a US virology laboratory, MRI Global, Aurabeat air purifier proved effective in eliminating 99.9 per cent Covid virus in 15 minutes. Other experimental tests have also proven that Aurabeat air sterilisation purifying technology can kill 99.9 per cent influenza viruses.

The company is a global leader in air filtration technology and boasts of a strong presence in more than 40 countries. Aurabeat patented silver ion technology relies on a premium five-stage filtration mechanism which has previously been used in medical equipment making the Aurabeat products extremely reliable and trustworthy.

Apart from this, pollutants, like nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, and formaldehyde, can also be eliminated from the air using the Aurabeat air purifiers. This technology is highly efficient for indoor pollution in hospitals, homes, schools, movie theatres, restaurants, offices, among others.