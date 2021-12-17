Battlegrounds Mobile India permanently BANS more cheaters

Battlegrounds Mobile India has banned more than one lakh of BGMI accounts in one week! Between December 6 and 12, developer Krafton reportedly banned around 1,42,000 player accounts. Permanent bans have been made due to cheating to gain an unfair advantage in the game. Krafton says more bans will come if players don't stop cheating.



Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton has consistently banned accounts that relied on cheat measures to gain an unfair advantage in the game. However, this time, the developer has also posted a list of all banned accounts for the world to see. To maintain your privacy, the names have been spelled cryptically.



Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Cheaters

Please note that this ban is permanent for these accounts, and there will be no possibility for them to return to the game.

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment," says Krafton in a blog post.



However, this ban is not as massive as the previous one, which saw a total of 1.57,000 one-time account bans during a week in November. The prohibitions apply to players who have downloaded the game from unofficial sources or use any support application or tool to gain an unfair gaming advantage over others.



Before the bans, players can permanently remove cheat measures, either by removing them manually or by repairing files from within the game.



In related news, Krafton also announced the stop of data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players who have not yet tried Battlegrounds Mobile India since PUBG Mobile was banned in the country have until December 31 for the transfer to take place. BGMI has already stopped taking Facebook login since November 5.