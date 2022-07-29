Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play, App Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has vanished from the India-specific Google Play and Apple App Store. The game launched last year after its previous iteration, PUBG Mobile, was banned by the Indian government in 2020 for security reasons. PUBG New State, developed by BGMI maker Krafton, is available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.



The timing of the removal is not a coincidence, as a BGMI-related issue was recently raised in Rajya Sabha. Lawmakers discussed whether stock titles have harmful effects on children. In addition, the upper house was discussing a media report that "a boy killed his mother due to PUBG that he has been playing." The incident took place in Lucknow last month.



According to PTI, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on July 22 that law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. The minister also assured that its previous iteration, PUBG Mobile, remains banned in India as of 2020.



A company representative told India Today Tech, "We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information".



A Google spokesperson also shared with India Today Tech, "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India". However, the company recently released an update, with players concerned about its possible ban.