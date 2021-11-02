Battlegrounds Mobile India Update Brings Payload 2.0 Mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile has received its latest update that brings Payload 2.0 mode to the game. The new mode, which comes as a modified version of the original Payload 2.0, was announced as part of the October update last month. Payload 2.0 mode brings armoured vehicles and helicopters, equipped with "Super Weapons" to make the Battlegrounds Mobile India game more interesting for players. The new update also brings a virus infection mode where you have to deal with zombies.



Krafton announced the arrival of Payload 2.0 through an Instagram post. The new mode brings a special revival system that can be used to bring back any of your fallen teammates. Users will also get armoured vehicles in Payload 2.0. Krafton, in his post, states that there is a "more intense and exciting survival battle experience" in Payload 2.0. Users can find the new game mode in the EvoGround tab.









In addition to Payload 2.0, there is a new mode that makes humans fight zombies. Here zombies attack humans in-game to infect them while humans have to survive from eternal zombies to win the battle. Zombies can also choose power-ups or infect humans to reach level three and become "Zombie King" in the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently received an October update that brought Metro Royale: Reunion, Vikendi, Runic Power, and Survive Till Dawn to users. The game also hosted Diwali in-game events to celebrate the ongoing holiday season with Indian mobile players.