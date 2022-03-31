Berkshire Hathway Home Services Orenda appoints Rafael Noriega as Chief Strategy Officer

Berkshire Hathway Home Services Orenda India announced the appointment of Rafael Noriega as its Chief Strategy Officer. The appointment is in line with the company's strategic vision to expand business operations and drive growth in national as well as international markets.



Rafael has more than 20 years of experience in real estate operations, international development and distribution strategies for consumer products and services. He has been a veteran in the industry and has a reputation of managing and expanding international operations for companies like Sotheby's International Realty, Coldwell Banker, Century 21, to name a few. His last assignment was with the parent company, Berkshire Hathway Homes Services in the United States, as MD, Global Expansion. He has a deep understanding of European, Middle Eastern, African and Latin American Markets.

Commenting on his appointment Shrey Aeren, Managing Director & Country Head of Berkshire Hathway Home Services Orenda India, said, "Rafael is reckoned as a leader with proven success in expanding business in international markets in real estate and finserv domain. He understands the nuances of real-estate industry and has proven to be an asset to various organizations. In his new role, Rafael will lead the company's expansion policy, while providing strategic direction and leadership to the organization. We look forward to a great and fruitful long-term relationship."

Rafael Noriega, Chief Strategy Officer, Berkshire Hathway Home Services Orenda India said, "The real-estate industry has been going through a difficult phase globally, in recent times. However, with the pandemic eventually taking a backseat now, the market will witness demand from consumers, it is even expected to outperform in the coming years. This is the right opportunity for us to expand our business and attract consumers and investors in the luxury segment. India, as a country offers huge potential for foreign investors and the luxury segment plays an instrumental role in NRI investments, it will also gain huge attraction from the aspirational young population; our focus will be to use the right product for the right audience. It is a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills and I look forward to working closely with the Berkshire Hathway Home Services Orenda India team."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India is the brand of HomeServices of America (www.homeservices.com), a Berkshire Hathaway Associate. Berkshire Hathaway (www.berkshirehathaway.com), run by the celebrated investor Mr Warren E. Buffet is an American multinational conglomerate, headquartered at Omaha, Nebraska, United States.

Berkshire Hathaway is ranked as the largest financial services company by revenue, the eighth-largest public company and the tenth-largest conglomerate by revenue in the world, as per Forbes. The company also holds the position of the seventh-largest component of the S&P 500 index.

Berkshire Hathway Home Services Orenda India is the sole Indian member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network based in Delhi NCR. We provide bespoke solutions across a range of real estate services to the possessor, tenant, and investors. Tags: Berkshire Hathaway, Hathaway