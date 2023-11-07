Best smartphones under Rs 35,000 in November 2023: Motorola Edge 40 5G and more

The Rs 35,000 price segment has to be the perfect scope for the mid-range smartphones, devices priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000. However, be aware of the prices, as these mid-range devices offer almost all the goodness of their high-end counterparts without costing you a future.

These are the best phones under Rs 35,000 in November. The list includes the Motorola Edge 40 5G and more devices.

1. Motorola Edge 40 5G

The Motorola Edge 40 5G is a fantastic phone initially launched for Rs 29,999. However, today, you can find the phone on sale on Flipkart for around Rs 27,000, making it an even better deal. The good thing about this phone is that it only comes in one version, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, so you won't have to decide between different options. What makes this phone special is that it has features usually seen on more expensive phones. It has a metal frame, you can choose between glass or vegan leather, and it can withstand dust and water very well, thanks to its IP68 rating. It can also charge wirelessly at 15W and record videos with 4K resolution. Overall, if you want a fast and easy-to-use phone with a clean Android interface, the Motorola Edge 40 5G is one of the best options.

2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is a stylish phone that looks great. It has a flat 120Hz AMOLED screen, displays images and videos well, and is smooth. You can easily switch between different notification modes courtesy of the alert slider. The phone's OxygenOS 13 software works well and is easy to use. The 5000 mAh battery charges very quickly and also lasts a long time. This phone has up to 16GB of RAM, so you can do many things simultaneously without getting slow. Overall, the OnePlus Nord 3 is an excellent option for a fast and powerful phone that costs less than Rs 35,000.

3. Poco F5 5G

The Poco F5 5G initially launched for around Rs 30,000; right now, you can get the base version of the phone for Rs 23,999. However, if you want to go all guns blazing, you can also get the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the phone for Rs 26,999, which is a good deal. In addition to this, with features like a 12-bit 120Hz AMOLED display, the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip under the hood, which is an underclocked 8+ Gen 1, 5000 mAh battery, 67 W, an OIS primary rear camera and, of course, undeniably good looks and a solid build - the Poco F5 is one of the most complete packages you can buy right now at a reasonable price.

4.iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is another excellent example of a phone that doesn't cost too much. It has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside, which makes it fast, and it is also the most affordable phone that comes with this chipset. The flat AMOLED display is nice and bright refreshes at 120Hz, and the 5000mAh battery is significant and lasts a long time. As mentioned, this phone is another great option for people who want a good phone without spending too much money. The camera takes excellent pictures with lots of details. Overall, the Neo 7 Pro is even better than the Neo 7, with more features and works even faster, all for a price that doesn't break the bank.