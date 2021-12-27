BGMI coming soon! PUBG Mobile next update; Find date, specifications and direct link here

Krafton developed PUBG Mobile and its BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) the Indian version has a large following in the global gaming community. Since their release, Battle Royal titles have never stopped growing in popularity and many new features and updates have been rolled out for players to enjoy. And, when it comes to updates, PUBG lovers have been eagerly awaiting the next update of their favourite games. Currently, players have the BGMI version and PUBG Mobile 1.7. Players are hoping to get the next version 1.8, which may arrive as early as January 2022. Here's all that we know about the upcoming BGMI updates and PUBG Mobile.

BGMI and PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta version: Features Expected

New Theme

You must be looking forward to a new winter mode and winter lobby, where players can play in Wind Castles or surf in the snow! Overall, a full winter theme mode, right? Well, PUBG Mobile already gave away the Mythic Winter theme for Christmas where everything will be covered with snow.

Cheating is not allowed!

The new update will be equipped with a better anti-cheat update amid the growing number of reported cases of cheating on PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

Vikendi 2.0 Mode (Hopefully!)

Vikendi 2.0 is one of the most anticipated updates among gamers, however, the developers have yet to release the update. Vikendi 2.0 will be a revamped version of the classic Vikendi map, with major changes to the map's layout, texture, and structure.

How to download the beta version of BGMI and PUBG Mobile 1.8

The beta version of BGMI 1.8 is now available for download, and players can use it to preview the latest version of the game. Players can look forward to all the new features that will be available in the next version of BGMI. In the beta version of PUBG Mobile and BGMI, an invitation code is not needed, which means you can download it directly. Here are the direct links to download the BGMI 1.8 beta version APK + OBB file and PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta update.

Find the direct link to the BGMI 1.8 beta file here

Find the direct link to the PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta file here

