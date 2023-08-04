BGMI creator Krafton Launches Defense Derby, a New Strategy Mobile Game

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has officially announced a new smartphone title, Defense Derby, in India. The game has been available for "early access" since May, though users can now download the title for free on Google Play, the Apple App Store, and the Samsung Galaxy Store. Krafton's independent studio, RisingWings, created the game. India Today Tech also reported on the development of the Defense Derby alongside The Callisto Protocol late last year. The latter is already available in India via Steam for Rs 2499.

Defense Derby is a "strategy game" in the Tower Defense genre, which is quite different from BGMI's Battle Royale style of play. The main motive is to create a strong deck with special characters and destroy the enemy's tower. Krafton explains that Defense Derby offers different game modes, including a primary Derby mode where players fight each other (PvP). There is a Blitz mode that offers PvE challenges. With Friendly Derby, players can set up rooms to take on their friends in combat. Theme mode offers a periodic rule change and is accessible for a limited period. Advance updates include Ban Pick mode, which allows players to lock down specific opponent units, and Quest mode, where the first to survive the attack and complete specific missions wins.

Speaking about the launch, Sinchan Park, Defense Derby Production Director at RisingWings, said in a statement:

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, hailed the launch, saying:

Krafton India is also celebrating the launch by offering a "welcome pack" to new players. Includes 20,000 gold, a rare hero card, a rare unit card, and a special castle skin. Additionally, players can earn rewards, including Legendary Unit Cards, Rare Unit Cards, Cubic, Gold, and more, by participating in in-game events such as the Login Event, Lucky Draw, and Event Store.

Meanwhile, Krafton reintroduced BGMI to Indian players in May after a short ban. The action game is available on Android and iPhone smartphones, albeit with minor tweaks, making it more suitable for minors in the country. Krafton also offers mobile games such as Road to Valor Empire and New State in India through Google Play and the Apple App Store.