Bharti Airtel Announces Airtel Cricket Bonanza Offer for Cricket Fans

On Saturday, Bharti Airtel announced a special offer for cricket fans in the country. The company announced the Airtel Cricket Bonanza offering as part of which the company offers plenty of highly interactive and engaging cricket games and quizzes to its customers through its Airtel Thanks app.

These games include Predict to Win, in which participants must predict match scores on three simple questions. Then there is Quizmania, where users can invite and compete with their friends and family by answering questions about their favourite cricket teams. The list also includes Spin the Wheel, where users can spin a digital wheel to take home daily and weekly prizes. Lastly, the Airtel Cricket Bonanza offer includes Game Play, in which customers can play cricket games like Fielder Challenge and Super Cricket to win prizes and accumulate points.

In addition to offering games, Airtel announced that entrants would have the chance to win exciting daily and weekly prizes such as Samsung smartphones, Sony Bluetooth speakers, and Amazon shopping vouchers. Participants will also be able to accumulate points based on their participation, and a winner will have a chance to win a Royal Enfield 350 motorcycle at the end of the contest.

This new offer will be available in the Airtel Thanks app until November 10, 2020.

"Our endeavour is to make Airtel Thanks app a one-stop destination for all the needs to our customers, from services to best-in-class entertainment. We are thrilled to bring a gamified cricket experience to our users through NDTV and add to the thrill of the ongoing sports season," Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said on occasion.