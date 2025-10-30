Bill Gates Warns of an “AI Bubble,” Likens It to the Dot-Com Boom — Not Just Empty Hype

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has cautioned that the world is currently caught in an AI bubble, comparing the frenzy around artificial intelligence to the dot-com boom of the late 1990s. Speaking to famous publication, Gates noted that while the AI revolution carries immense potential, the surge of excitement and capital flooding into the sector may be overblown.

Gates clarified that the current AI wave is not built purely on speculation like the infamous “tulip mania” in 17th-century Holland, when flower bulb prices skyrocketed before collapsing. “That’s not where we are,” Gates said, emphasizing that AI has real value and transformative potential.

Instead, he drew parallels with the dot-com era, where a flood of startups rode the internet boom—many of which failed after the 2000 crash. “Some companies succeeded, but a lot of the companies were kind of me-too, fell behind, burning capital companies,” Gates recalled. He added, “Absolutely, there are a ton of these investments that will be dead ends.”

According to Gates, this phase of the AI industry reflects both promise and peril. While the potential for long-term impact remains massive, he believes some companies are overspending or overcommitting resources without a sustainable plan. “You have a frenzy,” he said. “Some of these companies will be glad they spent all this money. Some of them, you know, they'll commit to data centres whose electricity is too expensive.”

The remark comes as tech giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and Elon Musk’s xAI continue to pour billions into expanding data centre infrastructure and AI research. OpenAI, in partnership with Nvidia and Oracle, is reportedly involved in a $500 billion data centre deal, while Microsoft plans to double its global data centre capacity within the next two years.

Even within the AI industry, several prominent voices share Gates’ caution. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously suggested that AI might indeed be in a bubble, admitting that investors seem “overexcited about AI.” Similarly, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged earlier this year that a bubble could form around the rapid pace of AI investments.

Interestingly, Gates also revealed that he initially warned Microsoft about its early $1 billion investment in OpenAI. According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Gates doubted the decision at the time, saying, “You’re going to burn this billion dollars.” However, that gamble has paid off enormously. Microsoft’s stake—now around 27 percent in OpenAI—is currently valued at approximately $135 billion after the firm transitioned into a for-profit entity.

While Gates recognizes AI’s transformative power across industries, his latest comments serve as a sobering reminder that not all ventures will survive the hype. The AI race, much like the internet revolution two decades ago, will likely create a few giants and many casualties along the way.