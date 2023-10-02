Bing Chat Ads linked to Malware-Infested Software- Malwarebytes; How to Stay Safe

If you rely on chatbots regularly, here's a warning. In a worrying development, researchers have discovered that Bing Chat, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, is being exploited by cybercriminals to spread malware-infected software installers that promote fake websites. This concern has arisen regarding Microsoft Bing Chat. Malware is dangerous for users, and if downloaded on their devices, it can cause severe damage. Renowned cybersecurity company Malwarebytes has reported this alarming revelation of malware-infested software.



Malware infested software

Bing Chat is an AI chatbot launched by Microsoft in early 2023. It runs on the GPT-4 language model and allows users to have natural conversations with the chatbot on numerous topics. As the report reveals, while conversing with Bing Chat, ads appear as links that the threat actors use to distribute the malware. According to the report, these infested ads are the same as advanced IP scanners. If users ask Bing Chat questions about downloading software, a link will appear in the chat along with sponsored links at the top. Users who click on the sponsored link are directed to a website that uses advanced techniques to distinguish between human users and robots or automated crawlers. If the visitor is identified as a real human being, they are redirected to a deceptive website with the URL 'advenced-ip-scanner[.]com'. This fraudulent website presents users with a misleading message urging them to download an installer. This installer contains malicious software.

How to Stay Safe

Bing Chat users must take great care when interacting with the links offered by the chatbot. Although Bing Chat serves as a valuable information resource, it is vital to recognize and address the potential risks associated with fake ads.

A practical step that users should consider is to use traditional search engines, which display sponsored ads more transparently. Additionally, installing an ad blocker can proactively protect devices from malicious ads, thereby reducing the chances of encountering harmful websites.

Bing Chat has ushered in a new era of interactive search experiences, and while users should take full advantage of the benefits this new technology offers, they should also be aware of its risks. Therefore, be careful and check the legitimacy of sources and links before clicking on them. As cyber threats evolve, staying informed and alert remains critical to safeguarding online security.