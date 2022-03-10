Blaupunkt Launches 40-inch HD ready and 43-inch FHD Android TV, Price starts from Rs 15,999 on Flipkart

After the successful debut of Blaupunkt Smart TVs last year in India, the German rooted audio-visual brand is thrilled to add two new premium models 40-inch HD ready and the 43-inch FHD TV, to their portfolio in India which starts from Rs 15,999 and 19,999 respectively. The newly launched products are designed & manufactured by SPPL, India's largest TV manufacturer, and will be available to the customers on Flipkart from 12th March onwards.

Last year, the brand introduced seven "Made in India" Smart TVs in the Indian market through an exclusive collaboration with the Indian contract manufacturer, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). The agreement mandates that The SPPL would carry out the branding, designing, packaging, and retail supply chain process for Blaupunkt in India.

The 40 inches model is priced at Rs 15,999 and 43-inch TVs which are priced at Rs 19,999 supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is clearly on par with those high-end TVs. These models come with HDR10 to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound. Powered by the Android operating system, users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv through the single touch of the remote.

Customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel for the price of a 32-inch TV. The 43-inch TV, which has no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast, will cost the same as a 40-inch TV.

Notably, the brand has sold record-breaking televisions since its start. All of the models, ranging in size from 32 to 65 inches, proved to be excellent selections for buyers on a budget and its Cybersound 4k series have been crowned with a 4.6 rating on Flipkart. The new range of TVs will be available to customers at a discount of upto 70% discount offered by Blaupunkt and a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card.

Commenting on the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, said, "We have garnered a phenomenal reach since inception which reflects the unflinching trust that our beloved customers have bestowed upon us. Following the commitment to create a more inclusive Digital India, we are excited to launch two new models on Flipkart. Providing an unrivaled experience with quality & premiumness being a priority to the end-users, we truly believe these are the two smartest TVs in the segment built upon years of understanding of what Indian consumers want. Seeing a paradigm shift in product innovation, we believe these are the products which will be the best fit for every Indian Household."

"We have always been about customer satisfaction and these two new Smart TVs can clearly take on the features which a high-end TV offers, that too under a budget-friendly range", he further added.

About Blaupunkt: Blaupunkt is a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia, and related consumer lifestyle products. Founded in Berlin in 1924 as the "Ideal" company, Blaupunkt gained notoriety through the internal test label for headphones - the blue dot. The quality feature became a trademark, and in 1938, the company names as well. Today, the brand is being developed by GIP Development SARL as part of a licensing program launched in 2009. More than 40 licensees around the world distribute BLAUPUNKT products on all continents in more than 90 countries in the categories: Audio, Video, TV, Car Multimedia, Mobile Telephony, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility, and many more.