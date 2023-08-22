  • Menu
Bonanza Sale: Best 55-inch TVs you can get at upto 75 per cent off

Highlights

In our listicle, we discuss the best 55-inch TVs to get from the appliances bonanza sale of Flipkart, which we believe your readers will find extremely helpful. The brands included in our list are:

  1. Blaupunkt: Enhanced Audio Experience.

  2. Oneplus: It is a well-known brand of Smooth and Fluid Motion.

  3. Hisense: Known for its superiority in Display Excellence.

  4. Vu: Recognised for providing Enhanced Contrast and Color Accuracy.

  5. iFFALCON: It offers Immersive Visual Experience.

These excellent features of the TVs make them worth investing in, making them a great option for tech enthusiasts, shoppers, and anyone looking to enrich their everyday entertainment setup.

  1. Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV with Dolby Atmos & Far-Field Mic ₹39,999
    Experience stunning visuals with a 178-degree view angle on this QLED TV boasting a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60 Hz refresh rate. Enjoy immersive sound through 4 speakers with 60W RMS output and surround sound. Smart features include Google TV, supporting Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Cast seamlessly from laptops, mobiles, and PCs via Bluetooth or built-in Wi-Fi. Connect with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. This sleek TV comes with a smart remote and offers energy-efficient power consumption.
  2. Hisense 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV with 102W JBL 6 Speakers, Dolby Vision and Atmos ₹35,999 Immerse yourself in vibrant visuals on a 60 Hz DLED display with 400 nits brightness and a 178-degree view angle. This TV features 6 speakers, including 4 full-range and 2 front-firing high-frequency speakers, delivering 102 W RMS audio. Powered by 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, it runs Google TV, supporting Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, and Ethernet ports. Screen mirror, access Google Play Store apps, and navigate effortlessly with the included RF-capable remote. Power efficient with 130 W consumption and standby mode at 0.5 W.
  3. OnePlus Y1S Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV ₹37,999 Experience impressive visuals with the LED display featuring Gamma Engine technology and a 178-degree view angle. Enjoy clear sound from 2 box speakers with 24 W RMS output and Dolby Audio. This Android TV, powered by a quad-core MT9612 processor, supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Connect effortlessly with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. The TV offers convenient features such as a sleep timer and parental control.
  4. Vu GloLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV with DJ Subwoofer 104W ₹39,999 Elevate your entertainment with the 55-inch GloLED TV, boasting Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) on a DLED display with a wide viewing angle. Immerse yourself in 104W RMS Dolby Atmos sound through 5 speakers. This smart TV runs on Google TV, supporting popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Connect with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. The sleek metal stand complements its elegant design.

  1. iFFALCON by TCL U62 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV with Bezel-Less Design and Dolby Audio ₹28,999 Discover immersive entertainment on the iFF55U62 55-inch LED TV with Ultra HD (4K) resolution. Enjoy vibrant visuals with a 270-nit brightness and 178-degree view angle. This Google TV offers 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Connect with 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. Convenient features include a sleep timer, clock, and auto power-off. Power efficient with 125W consumption.



