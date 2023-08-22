Live
- 20-30 MLAS ready to leave Congress party: H D Kumara Swamy
- President Murmu arrives in Goa on three-day visit
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to UPSC to publish answer key of Prelims 2023
- Increase in elephant task force group, installation of radio collar ordered: Minister Eshwar
- ‘Hanuman Ji’ is my favourite superhero, says Adah Sharma
- Yami Gautam says actor’s work speaks for itself
- Congress Announces Caste Census Plan In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Assembly Polls
- Andhra Pradesh: Week-long Telugu Language Day to be celebrated from August 23
- Bonanza Sale: Best 55-inch TVs you can get at upto 75 per cent off
- Vice President Calls For Deliberation On State Offerings Of Free Goods And Services
Just In
Bonanza Sale: Best 55-inch TVs you can get at upto 75 per cent off
Highlights
In our listicle, we discuss the best 55-inch TVs to get from the appliances bonanza sale of Flipkart, which we believe your readers will find extremely helpful.
In our listicle, we discuss the best 55-inch TVs to get from the appliances bonanza sale of Flipkart, which we believe your readers will find extremely helpful. The brands included in our list are:
Blaupunkt: Enhanced Audio Experience.
- Oneplus: It is a well-known brand of Smooth and Fluid Motion.
Hisense: Known for its superiority in Display Excellence.
Vu: Recognised for providing Enhanced Contrast and Color Accuracy.
iFFALCON: It offers Immersive Visual Experience.
These excellent features of the TVs make them worth investing in, making them a great option for tech enthusiasts, shoppers, and anyone looking to enrich their everyday entertainment setup.
- Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV with Dolby Atmos & Far-Field Mic ₹39,999 Experience stunning visuals with a 178-degree view angle on this QLED TV boasting a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60 Hz refresh rate. Enjoy immersive sound through 4 speakers with 60W RMS output and surround sound. Smart features include Google TV, supporting Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Cast seamlessly from laptops, mobiles, and PCs via Bluetooth or built-in Wi-Fi. Connect with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. This sleek TV comes with a smart remote and offers energy-efficient power consumption.
- Hisense 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV with 102W JBL 6 Speakers, Dolby Vision and Atmos ₹35,999 Immerse yourself in vibrant visuals on a 60 Hz DLED display with 400 nits brightness and a 178-degree view angle. This TV features 6 speakers, including 4 full-range and 2 front-firing high-frequency speakers, delivering 102 W RMS audio. Powered by 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, it runs Google TV, supporting Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, and Ethernet ports. Screen mirror, access Google Play Store apps, and navigate effortlessly with the included RF-capable remote. Power efficient with 130 W consumption and standby mode at 0.5 W.
- OnePlus Y1S Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV ₹37,999 Experience impressive visuals with the LED display featuring Gamma Engine technology and a 178-degree view angle. Enjoy clear sound from 2 box speakers with 24 W RMS output and Dolby Audio. This Android TV, powered by a quad-core MT9612 processor, supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Connect effortlessly with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. The TV offers convenient features such as a sleep timer and parental control.
- Vu GloLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV with DJ Subwoofer 104W ₹39,999 Elevate your entertainment with the 55-inch GloLED TV, boasting Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) on a DLED display with a wide viewing angle. Immerse yourself in 104W RMS Dolby Atmos sound through 5 speakers. This smart TV runs on Google TV, supporting popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Connect with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. The sleek metal stand complements its elegant design.
- iFFALCON by TCL U62 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV with Bezel-Less Design and Dolby Audio ₹28,999 Discover immersive entertainment on the iFF55U62 55-inch LED TV with Ultra HD (4K) resolution. Enjoy vibrant visuals with a 270-nit brightness and 178-degree view angle. This Google TV offers 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Connect with 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. Convenient features include a sleep timer, clock, and auto power-off. Power efficient with 125W consumption.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS