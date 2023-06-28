Live
- Men's Player Rankings: Sikandar Raza, Pooran make big gains after impressive show at ODI WC Qualifiers
- Portion of temporary bridge washed away in Ganga river in Bihar
- Dengue cases continue to surge in Laos
- Milk war: Karnataka decides not to expand Nandini outlets in Kerala
- Tamil Nadu government moves Madras HC seeking ban on bike-taxis
- Samsung to begin 2nm chip-making process in 2025 for smartphones
- DGP denies allegations on police dept. says law and order is in tact
- Kerala: Medical authorities to decide on wearing Hijab in operation theatres
- Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report
- Congress demands transparency in India-US drone deal
Booking.com brings AI Trip Planner powered by ChatGPT
Booking.com adds an AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT to help you plan to travel and find hotel information.
Travel website Booking.com has introduced a new "AI Trip Planner" to help users plan trips and itineraries by leveraging the large language model (LLM) technology of OpenAI's ChatGPT API. In a blog post, the company announced that the pilot AI Trip Planner will be available to US travellers on the company's app on June 28. After testing it with selected travellers, the feature will be available in beta form and follow a broader rollout.
Booking.com explains that travellers could use the AI-powered chatbot, like ChatGPT, to plan travel effectively. The company claims, "Travelers can easily chat with the pilot AI Trip Planner to describe what they're looking for in broad or specific terms, ask questions and refine their search in real-time, with new options surfaced in just a matter of seconds." The AI chatbot will help users to zero destinations based on inputs and keywords, such as romantic beaches in the Caribbean, vacation homes for a family of four with AC and pool, etc.
Booking.com, in their demo, shows that the results provided by the chatbot will include links to properties and costs per night. It depends on how users use the prompts to trigger the right results. The demo suggests that travel-related keywords such as itinerary and non-tourism will be key to getting the best results.
Speaking about the launch, Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking.com, said in the post, "The recent developments with generative AI are accelerating the work we've been doing for years with machine learning to enhance and improve every aspect of the customer experience on our platform, whether it's optimising the right order to display a hotel's photos to surfacing the most relevant reviews. Our new AI Trip Planner is simply the next step in our ongoing journey to explore how we can bring even more value, and hopefully enjoyment, to the entire trip planning process."