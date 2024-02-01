Budget 2024: Post Budget Reactions from Tech Experts

Today, on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament. Notably, this interim budget precedes a comprehensive budget set to be revealed after the conclusion of general elections by the new government. The Finance Minister unveiled a series of noteworthy technological reforms, delivering the budget in a paperless format using a digital tablet in a red 'bahi khata' adorned with the national emblem. Despite heightened expectations from industry experts regarding artificial intelligence (AI) announcements, none materialized. Explore the views of tech experts from top technology companies.

Pallavi Singh Marwah, Senior VP of SPPL Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL)

“I applaud the ease of securing a 34cr loan for entrepreneurs. The 43% women enrollment in STEM courses and Allocating 1/3 seats in government reflects a commitment to equal representation. Women setting up their businesses will lead to job creation for the same gender and recent studies have shown that empowering women economically leads to increased GDP and poverty reduction, benefiting families and communities. Overcoming various challenges and barriers as a woman entrepreneur in India is not an easy feat and with encouragement from the government, this will provide a boost, especially to those from economically weaker backgrounds. Increased women entrepreneurship is also a step towards global collaborations and will provide India with an additional platform to expand networks and access global markets. ”

Srividya Kannan, Founder and CEO Avaali Solutions

“The Interim Union Budget India 2024 unwraps a portfolio of measures that exude optimism for the future. The projected path to economic resurgence, coupled with a commitment to inclusive growth and innovation, sets the stage for India to continue its journey as a beacon of progress in the global arena.

Two noteworthy announcements, brimming with potential for transformative impact: the continued robust expansion of the Skill India Mission and a laudable push toward enhancing female enrollment in higher education. The former, an ambitious endeavour to upskill the youth workforce, has already begun painting a success story of empowerment and employability. Meanwhile, the latter underpins a strategic move toward inclusivity and gender parity, recognizing that the true strength of the nation lies in equipping all its citizens to contribute to the economic and social fabric with equal fervour.

The allocation of interest-free loans to stimulate innovation is not just a fiscal transaction but an investment in the unbridled ingenuity of Indian minds. By easing the financial burden on entrepreneurs and start-ups, the government fosters an environment where bold, forward-thinking ventures can flourish without the stranglehold of interest payments. This will ultimately bolster India's reputation as a hub for innovation and drive the indigenous tech ecosystem forward. With an already burgeoning talent pool, focused investment in innovations, including in the technology sector, will likely yield significant returns, catalyzing the development and adoption of innovative solutions across industries. Given the rising complexity of working with banks, it will be interesting to see how these are being implemented, with a focus on ease of adoption.”

Pinkesh Kotecha, MD & Chairman Ishan Technologies

“While the Interim Budget provides a wide overview of FY24-25, we applaud the government's emphasis on empowering the youth through upskilling and reskilling initiatives. The establishment of additional IITs, IIITs, and IIMs is a promising stride toward creating a skilled talent pool in the IT sector, addressing a critical need in the industry especially in the era of Artificial Intelligence.

As an MSME in the IT sector, Ishan Technologies appreciates the government's recognition of the importance of timely finances, relevant technologies, and training for the growth and global competitiveness of MSMEs. The orientation of the regulatory environment to facilitate the growth of MSMEs is a crucial element of the policy mix, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on the MSME ecosystem.

As we look forward to the budget announcement in July, we anticipate a focused commitment to bolstering cybersecurity measures. We believe that additional allocation and specific policies in this crucial area will play a pivotal role in fortifying India's digital infrastructure and enhancing overall cybersecurity, aligning with the nation's vision for a secure and resilient digital future.”

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)

"The Interim Budget presented by the Finance Minister today reemphasized the government’s economic policies and the commitment to sustained growth, improving productivity and creating opportunities with a focus on skilling and reskilling.

In a significant gain for the telecom sector just before the interim budget, the current customs duty exemption granted to vessels engaged in laying submarine cables in India - which lapses on 31st March 2024 - was extended up to 30th September 2024. Telecom companies depend heavily on submarine cables for the high-speed transfer of data around the globe and this step will help in following the compliances.

The announcement of a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore for the technology sector is a positive measure as access to capital is a critical factor to support innovation and growth. The long-term, interest-free or low interest rate loans and focus on deep tech will further encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation.

We are hopeful that in the post-election full budget, the industry’s suggestions to reduce regulatory levies like License Fee, deferring USOF contribution till the existing funds are exhausted, exemption of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on Telecom equipment, waiving of GST on regulatory payments and refund of ITC, among others, will be considered and addressed by the Government during the course of the year.”

Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Teamlease RegTech

“A good interim budget which presents a disciplined approach in government spending without compromising capital investment in core sectors. The Finance Minister has done well by not giving in to a pre-electoral splurge. Government's revenue has exceeded expectations. Indirect tax reform clearly is paying off. It has helped widen the tax net and bring significant efficiencies in the economy. The budget has done well to focus on energy security, mass transportation and rural housing. It was heartening to hear frequent use of words such as technology and innovation. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has been a game changer in adding wings to India's dreams. It was good to hear the finance minister talk about DPI as a new factor of production instrumental in formalising the economy. From an ease of doing business perspective, the industry expected some fund allocation on leveraging DPI to enable cashless, presence-less and paper-less compliance. The country needs to double down in building and implementing more use cases with DPI. There was also an expectation of greater focus on policy reform towards a more rationalised, digitised and decriminalised employer compliance in the post pandemic new world order. It will enable India to become Viksit by 2047.”

Akshay Hegde, Co-Founder, ShakeDeal

"Coming from the supply chain sector, we express our gratitude to the Finance Minister for outlining the aspirations for our industry. The creation of commodity-specific economic rail corridors in the eastern region will enhance accessibility, fostering the growth of the country's supply chain. This, coupled with the reduction in India's logistics cost from 12% of GDP, is poised to benefit the manufacturing sector. Additionally, initiatives like the biomanufacturing scheme and the Compressed Biogas (CBG) blending mandate align with the nation's green vision.

The budget also underscores the government's support for startups through tax benefits, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing these initiatives unfold in alignment with the broader vision for comprehensive GDP, governance, development, and performance."

Santhosh Reddy, CTO and Co-Founder,ShakeDeal

"The supply chain industry stands to gain from the technologically proficient youth in India, constituting a formidable force in the upcoming years. This affirmative move is expected to facilitate the influx of new talents and ideas, offering advantages to various sectors. Moreover, we believe that the allocation of ₹1 lakh crore for long-term, interest-free loans to foster innovation will fortify the nation's technological environment. We are eager to witness the evolution of supply chain processes through imminent technological innovations spurred by government backing."

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue

Continuing its focus on infrastructure development and enhanced capital expenditure, the Interim Budget 2024 had few indirect measures to support the growth of coworking sector, which has witnessed tremendous growth in recent times. The establishment of a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore with a 50-year interest free loan will give massive push to businesses and private sector. This will indirectly lead to the growth of coworking sector as it will encourage private sectors to scale up research and innovation significantly in sunrise domains. A significant push to infrastructure will help in faster establishment of coworking spaces in non-metro cities as well. While these are few indirect measures, the budget could have done much more to give a boost to the sector. Taking into consideration the popularity of hybrid working, we have a few expectations around GST and taxation that can further accelerate growth of this industry. Overall, the coworking sector, is expecting continued improvement in the ease of doing business which will play an important role in the growth of coworking industry in the near future. Going forward, we hope that the government looks at addressing regulatory concerns and encouraging more coworking firms to open-up through a series of both financial and non-financial incentives and ensure faster economic growth.

Darshil Shah, Founder and Director,TreadBinary

"The Budget exhibited a well-balanced and truly promoted development of the startup ecosystem, the youth and the country. The implementation of PM Mudra Yojana, the Startup India, and the Startup Credit Guarantee schemes signifies a concerted effort to facilitate the youth a seamless initiation of entrepreneurial journey.

As aptly stated, innovation is the foundation of development and this is going to be a golden era for the tech savvy youth, the corpus of Rs 1L Crore plan providing long-term financing with low/nil interest rates will give an immense boost to Research and Innovation, in turn can give rise to programmes that combine the dynamism of youth with cutting edge technology, fostering the emergence of more startup and entrepreneurs."

Sandeep Agrawal,Director and Co-founder, TeamLease Regtech

"While the interim budget had no notable announcements, it shed some light on what the government has in store for its subsequent tenure. Considerable focus is now being put towards accelerating the growth and development of the Economy, with ‘Amrit Kaal’ and ‘Vikshit Bharat’ giving us an insight into the roadmap. We are delighted to see that the government is redoubling its commitment to developing remote and underdeveloped areas. Improving the efficiency, efficacy, and effectiveness of present mechanisms and state infrastructure is also squarely on the agenda. Affordable housing, clean energy, improved healthcare & food security, and ‘atma nirbharta’ are all focus areas to eliminate multidimensional poverty and create opportunities for the people.

The Hon’ble Finance Minister also presented the policy outlook currently in the works for the development of MSMEs by means of technology, research & development, and financial assistance. The vision of allowing MSMEs to compete globally is a commendable one. Over the past decade, we have significantly gained in the ease of doing business with indirect tax reforms as well as the introduction of technology to facilitate the delivery of services. DPI has been an instrumental tool in the formalisation of the economy and giving the underbanked and unbanked access to credit and financial services. The government has rightly identified that there is a new world order, and it is up to us to take advantage of our Amrit Kaal to create a developed nation by 2047."

Rohan Vaidya, Area Vice President, India & SAARC, CyberArk



“We commend the Indian government's foresight and commitment to fortifying our nation's digital defenses. The substantial increase in allocation for cybersecurity projects, from Rs 400 crore to a robust Rs 750 crore in 2024-2025, is a testament to the recognition of the escalating cyberthreats and the importance of combating them. This additional investment, led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is an important step in protecting critical systems. Knowledge and skills will contribute to the success of increasing cybersecurity awareness. As we move forward, CyberArk stands ready to leverage our expertise and technological prowess to contribute meaningfully to the success of the government’s cybersecurity initiatives. Together, we can build a robust defense against cyber adversaries, ensuring the security and integrity of our nation's digital infrastructure.”

Kaushal Sampat, Founder, Rubix Data Sciences

"In the midst of an election year, India's interim budget for 2024 has defied fears of fiscal recklessness, maintaining a commendable level of prudence. Despite the political climate, the government has opted for a lower borrowing number for the next year, signalling a commitment to fiscal responsibility. This budget stands out for its focus on infrastructure, capital expenditure, and fostering entrepreneurship—a clear continuation of a decade-long trajectory of GDP, to borrow the Finance Minister’s acronym for “Governance, Development, and Performance.

If India is to reach the ambitious target of $7 trillion GDP by 2030, it is important to focus on infrastructure development, energy security, skill development and emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. The budget touches on all these aspects. Capex outlay has increased by 11.1%, there have been announcements on solar energy and electric vehicle infrastructure, and skill development is also being given importance.

The allocation of a significant 1 lakh crore for a 50-year loan dedicated to innovation, research, and development underlines the government's recognition of the pivotal role these elements play in India's journey to becoming a developed economy.

The budget speech not only highlighted government achievements but also provided a roadmap for the future, emphasizing macroeconomic stability, robust investments, and a thriving economy. With a fiscal deficit estimate below budgeted levels, a clear focus on reducing it further in the coming years, and targeted support for farmers, job creation, and infrastructure, India's interim budget for 2024 lays the foundation for sustained growth and development".

Namratha Swamy, COO, Mobile Premier League

“It is very encouraging to see that this year’s budget places a significant emphasis on empowering the youth. The online gaming industry has consistently played a pivotal role in providing opportunities for our talented young individuals. The initiatives announced by the Hon’ble Finance Minister are poised to make a huge impact in cultivating a skilled workforce in the AVGC sector. This will not only pave the way for the next tech revolution from within India but also help realise our vision of making India 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.”

Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India

“The interim budget 2024 is a tough balancing act carried out by the Government, reinforcing its steadfast strategy of inclusive growth, embodying the core principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, its commitment towards the poor, farmers, youth, and women, while maintaining its vision of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047.



The emphasis on inclusion in education, income generation, and employment opportunities are great moves in the positive direction towards building a skilled talent pool that attracts global stakeholders to India. Moreover, the focus on building ‘Nari Shakti’ by the government is commendable and will truly reflect in India’s boardrooms in the forthcoming years.



While no direct announcements have been made in the context of job creation, the increased outlays in railways, focus on developing port infrastructure, and planned investments in the aviation sector are likely to boost employment. Moreover, the budget focuses on developing the country’s private sector R&D capabilities, and all these measures will bring sustainable economic growth and open the doors of employment generation in the country in the long term.



Additionally, the need for skilled professionals has grown significantly. Hence, the focus on further developing India’s educational infrastructure will make us future-ready in the context of talent supply, and hence more employment opportunities. Moreover, the announcements made to foster entrepreneurship and self-reliance, especially directed toward women will serve as a solid foundation for the youth to innovate and incubate indigenous businesses, ensuring that they are not merely perceived as job seekers but also as job creators.



While the budget announcements reflected a well-rounded approach toward strengthening the root of the country’s economy, we anticipate more clarity around extremely relevant avenues like the ever-expanding gig economy and specifics around employment generation challenges in the forthcoming budget.



All in all, the government’s initiatives and approach, as reflected in the interim budget set a strong foundation for the country to transition into a ‘developed economy’ over the next few decades and emerge as a premier talent and employment hub at a global level.”

Richa Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Happinetz

Indian technology exports have indeed gained global attention, predominantly centered around services and maintenance projects. The advent of technology products and not just servicing from India in last few years have been a surprise trend but not nearly enough to contribute significantly higher than software services as of now. The 50 yr interest free loan will give a shot in the arm to companies who want to create innovative and unique make in India technology products. Also the landscape of technology needs five decades and government of India with this new announcement has established their intent to build India as a new technology haven.

Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth consecutive budget presentation sets a decisive course for India's future, rooted in the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The government's emphasis on GDP - Governance, Development, and Performance, lays a sturdy framework for sustainable growth. With a focus on empowering youth and fostering innovation, the budget outlines a roadmap for unprecedented development over the next five years.

In addition, initiatives like the Skill India Mission, training, upskilling and reskilling 1.4 crore youth and establishing new educational institutions, reflect a commitment to human capital development and digital empowerment.

At Fulcrum Digital, we stand ready to leverage deep technology and the power of our youth to continue to create opportunities for India at a global level. As a global enterprise AI organization, we are committed to contributing to India's growth story, and fostering innovation for heightened development."

Puneet Gupta, Vice President & Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC

“The Interim Union Budget 2024 focuses on data-driven innovation, and this gives us much to look forward to. The Honourable Finance Minister has acknowledged the potential of deep technologies like AI in transforming varied industry sectors. In addition, the GoI’s focus on training, upskilling, and reskilling the youth of the nation through the Skill India mission is likely to place India well on the global map of tech-savvy nations. With India’s tech prowess growing, we expect the need for unified storage and intelligent data infrastructures to grow as well. Harnessing the power of data will be a key growth driver and differentiator for businesses across sectors. At NetApp, we are aligned with the government's focus, with innovation in data management being at the heart of everything we do. Combined with the capabilities of our tech talent, particularly the youth, we are well poised to contributing towards building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.”

Debashis Chatterjee, MD & CEO, LTIMindtree

We welcome the interim budget's focus on skilling, deeptech, R&D, innovation, and digital infrastructure, all of which are critical drivers for the IT industry's growth. The Skill India Mission has helped in building a highly skilled workforce, and the Rs. 1 lakh crore corpus with interest-free loans for tech-savvy youth will be a true game-changer. This will fuel innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering the next generation of tech leaders. As we strive towards achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, LTIMindtree stands committed to partnering with the government in its digital transformation journey. We believe this interim budget has laid a strong foundation for continued growth, with technology playing a pivotal role in shaping India's future.”

Sunil Sharma, Vice President- Sales, Sophos India & SAARC

“We at Sophos are in complete alignment with the vision presented by the Honorable Finance Minister in the Interim Union Budget 2024, towards creating a prosperous and inclusive India. The highlighted emphasis on skill development, technology-driven innovation, and sustainable infrastructure resonates with our organizational mission, focused on empowering Indian businesses through state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions. The government's steadfast commitment to increasing the cybersecurity budget from INR 400 crores to INR 750 crores within a year is a noteworthy development within the industry, and promises to address cybersecurity threats that may endanger the rapidly digitizing nation.



The intersection of democracy, demography, and diversity, encapsulated by the ideology of "Sabka Prayas," emerges as the key force that will unlock India's true potential in the technology sector. Other significant initiatives such as the allocation of a substantial amount of Rs 1 lakh crore for tech startups and the strategic emphasis on deep-tech for defense, underscore the government's dedication towards realizing its Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.



Within this transformative landscape, Sophos remains unwavering in its commitment to playing a constructive role in realizing the vision of a cyber-secure India. Our dedication extends to equipping businesses with resilient cybersecurity solutions and nurturing a culture of cyber awareness, thereby contributing to the empowerment of citizens and the assurance of our digital future.”

Saket Gaurav, CMD, Elista

We appreciate the Government of India's commitment to fostering unprecedented growth through MSME training initiatives and impactful GST reforms in the Interim Budget 2024, realizing 'One Nation, One Market, One Tax.' The focus on upskilling youth aligns with our dedication to empower them though our latest manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. However, for sectoral growth and universal Smart TV accessibility, re-evaluating the 28% tax on Smart TVs above 43 inches is crucial. Recognizing these devices as essential household appliances, not luxuries, lowering taxes can boost sales and contribute to the nation's economic prosperity.

We are optimistic that these measures will reduce compliance burdens and logistics costs, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and economic progress. Aligned with the government's vision for industrial development, we anticipate a positive ripple effect across sectors, benefiting industries and companies.



Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility



“The India Budget 2024 heralds a powerful catalyst for our nation’s economic advancement. By extending concessional tax rates for new manufacturing units, fostering innovation receives a significant impetus. The strategic emphasis on training for MSMEs not only enhances competitiveness but also nurtures a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, propelling Bharat towards global leadership. The unwavering commitment to realizing a ‘Vikshit Bharat’ by 2047, coupled with the remarkable success of the Skill India Mission in elevating average income by 50%, underscores the profound impact of these initiatives on the nation’s growth trajectory. This budget’s unwavering focus on growth, inclusivity, and productivity not only aligns with our aspirations but also lays the groundwork for a flourishing Indian economy, poised to seize opportunities and surmount challenges on the global stage.”



Saurabh Rai, CEO, ARAHAS Technologies



"The Indian Government's forward-looking Interim Budget for FY 2024-25 marks a transformative moment, aligning perfectly with mission and values. The introduction of 'Kartavya Kaal'—a call to duty for the private sector to significantly boost research and innovation—resonates deeply with our ethos. We're poised to lead in pioneering sustainable solutions across sunrise sectors, leveraging this budget as a springboard towards a greener, more innovative India. This budget not only fosters a circular economy and sustainable development but also emphasizes India's role on the global stage through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. It's a clarion call for us to harness technology and innovation, ensuring India's vibrant future. We're committed to contributing to 'Innovation India,' driving transformative changes that will benefit our society and economy."



Amandeep Panwar, Co-Founder & Director, BharatRohan



"As an advocate for sustainable agriculture and technological advancement, I want to express my profound appreciation for the recent Financial Budget announcement by the Government of India. This budget represents a resolute commitment to empowering youth, fostering sustainability, and promoting innovation in the agricultural sector, all of which are crucial for elevating farming practices, mitigating post-harvest losses, and securing a more prosperous future for Indian agriculture.

The 20 lakh crore INR allocation for targeted agricultural credit and the launch of the Agriculture Accelerator Fund are commendable. They ensure vital financial support for farmers to adopt new technologies and improve their farming practices, while also being equally promising for driving rural innovation and supporting agritech startups.

I believe this budget announcement demonstrates a promising path forward for Indian agriculture and technology-driven agritech initiatives. It reflects a shared vision of fostering sustainable and technologically advanced farming practices to secure a prosperous future for our nation's agricultural landscape."