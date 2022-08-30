Buy iPhone 13 at a flat discount of Rs 14,000 on Flipkart

Apple's iPhone 14 launch is only a couple of days away, but if you still want to get your hands on the iPhone 13, Flipkart offers an irresistible deal on the smartphone. The iPhone 13, originally priced at Rs 79,900, is listed at a discount of Rs 14,000 on Flipkart. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can trade in their old phone and get up to Rs 19,000 off their new phone. Other than that, HDFC buyers will also get a Rs 1000 discount on iPhone 13.



Check out the deal

The iPhone 13, which was priced at Rs 79,900 for 128GB, is selling for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. This is the lowest price the iPhone 13 available for. On Amazon, the iPhone 13 retails for $69,900. Flipkart offers more discounts on smartphones. In addition to a fixed value of Rs 14,000, buyers can get up to Rs 19,000 discount on their old phones. Flipkart is offering an additional discount of Rs 2000 on selected models. The extra discount would be applicable on smartphones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and others. However, the price of your old iPhone largely depends on the phone's condition and the year of manufacture.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 × 1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear that includes a 12MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, there's a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple does not reveal the battery specifications of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3,240mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 20W.