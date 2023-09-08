Buy Samsung Galaxy A34 at a great discount; Features, price and more

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has received a huge discount on Samsung India's official online store. The mid-range phone recently debuted in India and has received a temporary price cut of Rs 4,000 on the platform. The new Samsung phone has an AMOLED display, IP rating, stereo speakers, and more. But is it worth buying now for less than Rs 30,000? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy A34: Discounted Price Details

The 6GB + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 is listed on Samsung.in Rs 26,999. This 5G phone was recently launched in India with a starting price of Rs 30,999, which means consumers get a discount of Rs 4,000 on this device. It's worth noting that Samsung rarely offers a flat discount right after the launch of a new phone.

Samsung Galaxy A34: Specifications, Features

This Samsung smartphone features a large 6.6-inch display that supports FHD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. You also get a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. There is also an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance. Samsung has also included two speakers for stereo effects. Samsung promises to release four years of support for the Android operating system and five years of security patches, making this phone future-proof.

Discounted Samsung Galaxy A34: Is it worth the money?

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a decent smartphone for those looking for a 5G phone that can offer great durability, long-term Android software support, a vibrant display, a large battery, and reliable overall performance. However, a charger is not included in the retail box along with the 5G phone. People can choose to use whatever charger they have at home, but those who want the fastest charging speeds should purchase a Samsung charger. The company has provided support for a 25W fast charger. The camera performance of the Galaxy A34 is okay, and people who want a budget phone for recording videos can look for other options.