Celebrate Diwali 2025 with AI: Create Stunning Festive Portraits Using ChatGPT, Gemini Nano Banana & Free Tools

As Diwali 2025 lights up homes and hearts across India, a vibrant digital trend is taking over social media feeds — AI-generated festive portraits. From radiant Laxmi Puja moments to rangoli-making scenes, people are using artificial intelligence to turn their selfies into breathtaking portraits dressed in traditional attire.

Powered by tools like Gemini Nano Banana, ChatGPT, Leonardo AI, Midjourney, and Ideogram, these portraits blend tradition with technology, offering a hyper-realistic festive aesthetic that captures the essence of Diwali. Whether it’s a solo celebration or a joyful family gathering, AI is helping users recreate magical memories — without picking up a paintbrush or camera.

Here are seven must-try AI portrait prompts to illuminate your Diwali 2025 celebrations:

1. Family Fireworks Celebration

Prompt: “An Indian family of four — parents and two children — celebrating Diwali outdoors in their courtyard, dressed in elegant traditional attire (silk saree, kurta-pajama, and sherwani), surrounded by glowing diyas and fairy lights. Fireworks sparkle in the night sky, marigold garlands hang across the gate, with a starry background, soft golden lighting, warm bokeh effect, cinematic realism.”

2. Couple’s Festive Evening

Prompt: “An Indian couple on their balcony decorated with diyas, lanterns, and fairy lights. The woman wears a red and gold saree, and the man is in a cream kurta-pajama. Behind them, the city skyline glows with fireworks. They hold a plate of sweets together, gentle smiles, candlelight reflections on their faces, subtle depth of field, golden-hour ambience, cinematic portrait lens.”

3. Girl Creating a Colourful Rangoli

Prompt: “A young Indian woman kneeling on a tiled veranda, wearing a bright yellow saree with traditional jewellery, creating an intricate multicoloured rangoli using flower petals and coloured powder. Surrounding her are rows of diyas, marigold garlands hanging on the doorframe, morning sunlight streaming in, shadows of leaves in the background, realistic textures, artistic detail.”

4. Laxmi Puja at Home

Prompt: “A family of three performing Laxmi Puja in a beautifully decorated living room. Idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha are placed on a flower-covered altar, surrounded by diyas, incense smoke, and golden light. The family wears vibrant traditional attire; a plate with sweets, coins, and kalash sits nearby. Background glows with fairy lights and torans, warm and devotional mood.”

5. Kids Lighting Diyas

Prompt: “Two cheerful Indian children lighting small diyas on a marble staircase, wearing colourful ethnic outfits — lehenga-choli and kurta-pajama. The air sparkles with floating lights and soft smoke from sparklers. Behind them, the home is decorated with lanterns, flower garlands, and fairy lights. Golden-hour lighting, shallow depth of field, dreamy festive tone.”

6. Friends’ Festive Gathering

Prompt: “A group of six young Indian friends laughing and posing for a photo during their Diwali party. The setting is a terrace draped with string lights, hanging paper lanterns, and colourful decor. They hold trays of sweets and sparklers, dressed in Indo-western fusion attire. Background filled with city lights and light smoke from fireworks, captured in a cinematic candid frame.”

7. Diwali Night Market Magic

Prompt: “A lively Indian bazaar at night during Diwali, glowing with lanterns and fairy lights. Crowds browse through stalls selling sweets, diyas, sarees, and jewellery. Shopkeepers smile as customers shop; smoke and sparkle from street fireworks add atmosphere. Rich colours — orange, red, and gold dominate — bokeh lights, cinematic perspective, high detail realism.”



