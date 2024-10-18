  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

ChatGPT Launches Windows App, Currently for Subscribers Only

ChatGPT Launches Windows App, Currently for Subscribers Only
x
Highlights

OpenAI's ChatGPT app for Windows is now available to subscribers, offering AI-powered chats with quick access and file uploads.

OpenAI has introduced a ChatGPT app for Windows, which is currently available exclusively for paid users. You can download the early version from the Microsoft Store.

Like its Mac counterpart, the ChatGPT Windows app allows users to interact with the AI chatbot in a dedicated window while multitasking across other apps. A handy Alt + Space shortcut provides quick access to the app.

In addition to text-based interactions, users can upload files and images, with access to a preview of OpenAI’s o1 model, which excels in reasoning tasks. However, advanced features like voice mode are not yet included. After OpenAI’s Mac app launch in June, a security issue was discovered, storing conversations in plain text, but OpenAI has since encrypted locally stored data to fix the vulnerability.

Currently, the app is available only for ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu subscribers. OpenAI plans to expand access to all users later this year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick