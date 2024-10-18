Live
- PM Modi to launch ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ tomorrow; Ministries to organise workshops, seminars
- Bengal to remove unlicensed shops on RG Kar premises
- KTR slammed for tirade against govt
- Private colleges remain shut
- Libraries in every mandal, promises minister Jupally
- Maharshi Valmiki, an inspiration to all: DC
- Anneke Bosch leads South Africa into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, beat Australia by eight wickets in semifinal
- World Trauma Day conference held at Medicover
- Narender Reddy promises skill devpt centres for youth
- CM Revanth Criticised for SC Classification Delay
Just In
ChatGPT Launches Windows App, Currently for Subscribers Only
OpenAI's ChatGPT app for Windows is now available to subscribers, offering AI-powered chats with quick access and file uploads.
OpenAI has introduced a ChatGPT app for Windows, which is currently available exclusively for paid users. You can download the early version from the Microsoft Store.
Like its Mac counterpart, the ChatGPT Windows app allows users to interact with the AI chatbot in a dedicated window while multitasking across other apps. A handy Alt + Space shortcut provides quick access to the app.
In addition to text-based interactions, users can upload files and images, with access to a preview of OpenAI’s o1 model, which excels in reasoning tasks. However, advanced features like voice mode are not yet included. After OpenAI’s Mac app launch in June, a security issue was discovered, storing conversations in plain text, but OpenAI has since encrypted locally stored data to fix the vulnerability.
Currently, the app is available only for ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu subscribers. OpenAI plans to expand access to all users later this year.