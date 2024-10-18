ChatGPT Launches Windows App, Currently for Subscribers Only

OpenAI has introduced a ChatGPT app for Windows, which is currently available exclusively for paid users. You can download the early version from the Microsoft Store.

Like its Mac counterpart, the ChatGPT Windows app allows users to interact with the AI chatbot in a dedicated window while multitasking across other apps. A handy Alt + Space shortcut provides quick access to the app.

Today, ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users can start testing an early version of the Windows desktop app.



Today, ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users can start testing an early version of the Windows desktop app.

Get faster access to ChatGPT on your PC with the Alt + Space shortcut.

In addition to text-based interactions, users can upload files and images, with access to a preview of OpenAI’s o1 model, which excels in reasoning tasks. However, advanced features like voice mode are not yet included. After OpenAI’s Mac app launch in June, a security issue was discovered, storing conversations in plain text, but OpenAI has since encrypted locally stored data to fix the vulnerability.



Currently, the app is available only for ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu subscribers. OpenAI plans to expand access to all users later this year.