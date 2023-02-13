ChatGPT will make office jobs easier & change the world - Bill Gates

Microsoft and ChatGPT's partnership goes back a long way. The tech giant had invested in OpenAI, ChatGPT's parent company, years ago and recently, the two companies further strengthened their partnership. Microsoft has been in the headlines these days after announcing the new Bing, with enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities to redefine how people search for things online. And now, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has also expressed his opinion about ChatGPT, saying it will 'change the world'.



Bill Gates on ChatGPT



A Reuters report originally attributed to the German newspaper Handelsblatt quotes Bill Gates as saying that ChatGPT will make office jobs easier and change the world we live in. He said, "Until now, AI could read and write but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world."

Bill Gates on AI

Last month, Bill Gates hosted his annual Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, during which he talked about his fascination with artificial intelligence. When a user asked Bill Gates about his point of view on the gigantic technological change in current times, the billionaire replied: "AI is the most important." He added that, according to him, Web3 or Metaverse wasn't that big, but the AI is pretty "revolutionary." In another response about his views on ChatGPT, Gates said, "It gives a glimpse of what is to come. I am impressed with this whole approach and the rate of innovation." He also said that he is following this 'very closely'.