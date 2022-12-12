Christmas 2022: 5 Tech gifts to make your Christmas a lot merrier

The best gifts are always the ones which make your life more productive, and even a bit futuristic. A gadget would be a smart choice as it is always in season. With Christmas just around the corner, we have curated a list of the best tech gifts for your loved ones – it's the season of giving!

1. Poly Voyager Focus 2

If you're looking for a headset with a refined, silky-smooth and comfortable fit over the ears that play high-quality audio as well, look no further. The Poly Voyager Focus 2 is a versatile, multi-purpose headphone set which can be used for music, gaming, and all-day working! With a noise-cancelling feature integrated with smart technology, these headphones are the perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones to slip into bliss.



Buy it here at just ₹33,040





2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is unexpectedly thin, lightweight, and attractive to the eye. This tablet is perfectly built to binge-watch episodes, play games which are otherwise too powerful for a normal phone, or for exploring your artistic side... the list is endless! It's sure to bring a smile to your receiver. Oh, and did we forget to mention that it comes with a free S-Pen?



Buy it here at ₹24,999





3. Poly Sync 10



Has your workaholic friend ever wanted a steerable two-microphone array that focuses only on their voice? Poly Sync 10 is here to serve all their speakerphone needs – delivering high-quality audio for calls, webinars, podcasts, and music. With touch-sensitive controls for foolproof calls, this will make for the perfect gift that was built to last. Might we say these speakers would also light up a bombastic Christmas party.

Buy it here at ₹9,830





4. Fitbit Versa 4

This smartwatch is the most FITTING gift you could give your gym junkie bestie. Fitbit Versa 4 is a thin, lightweight fitness watch that comes with a 6+ hour battery life, tracks workout intensity with 40+ exercise modes and shows your stats in real-time. Along with this, it also works as a normal watch for calls, texts and notifications at your beck and call. Available in four different colours, 'tis the season to be fit!



Buy it here at ₹18,499





5. Kindle Paperwhite

For all your bookworm buddies out there, the 11th-generation Kindle Paperwhite will make this their lair. Its lightweight and compact structure is easy to carry, has up to 10 weeks of battery life and will surely be easier to read with its glare-free display. With Kindle Unlimited, one can access over 2 million titles. The best part? It's waterproof! Reading has never been made this comfortable and easy, and it should never stop!



Buy it here at ₹13,999











No matter the person you're shopping for, there's always a gadget that would make for a superb Christmas present. Since we've already done the heavy lifting for you, there's only one thing that needs to be done: go ahead and gift. Psst: you could also be your own secret Santa!




























