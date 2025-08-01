Cluely CEO Offers $500 for Successful Date Referrals, Calls It a “Welfare Policy”

In a move that’s sure to turn heads across the tech world, Cluely CEO Chungin “Roy” Lee has rolled out a bold new policy that blends workplace culture with romance. Lee, known for his provocative and unorthodox leadership style, announced on LinkedIn that employees at Cluely will now receive a $500 cash bonus every time they successfully help a coworker find a date they’re happy with.

This initiative, which Lee labeled as part of Cluely’s “welfare policy,” is both eye-catching and controversial. In his now-viral LinkedIn post, he wrote,

“@everyone NEW COMPANYWIDE POLICY: If any employee refers a date for any other employee (that they are happy with), the referring employee will receive a onetime cash bonus of $500.”

Lee further explained how the bonus can accumulate.

“i.e. if Ben refers a date to Neel whom Neel is happy with, and then subsequently refers a date to Brandon, whom Brandon is happy with, Ben would receive $500 + $500 = $1,000.”

He concluded the post with a cheeky message that sums up his trademark tone:

“Please message me directly if you find any members of the Cluely team attractive. Dating is, and will always be, an important part of our culture until we are all happily married.”

Founded in San Francisco, Cluely has built a name for itself in the tech startup scene through its AI-driven productivity software and a self-described “cheat on everything” philosophy. But it’s arguably the company’s approach to culture—and the antics of its CEO—that attract the most attention.

With its latest perk, Cluely has officially turned matchmaking into a workplace incentive, pushing the envelope of traditional HR policies. While some LinkedIn users praised the humor and novelty of the offer—“Only in Silicon Valley,” joked one commenter—others weren’t so sure. One user tagged the company’s HR team and asked, “Is HR on board with this?”

Despite the divided opinions, the policy fits right in with Cluely’s disruptive DNA. The startup has embraced unconventional thinking and offbeat company practices since its inception. From quirky internal memos to tongue-in-cheek product names, Cluely seems to thrive on doing things differently.

This new “refer-a-date” scheme might be the most eyebrow-raising benefit yet, challenging corporate norms and inviting both praise and criticism. Whether it sparks genuine connections or becomes an HR headache remains to be seen.

But one thing’s clear: when it comes to company culture, Cluely is betting that a little romance could go a long way.