CMF Headphone Pro Launching in India on September 29 With Bold Colours and Button Controls

Nothing’s budget-friendly sub-brand CMF is expanding its portfolio with a brand-new audio product. The company has officially confirmed the arrival of its first-ever over-ear headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, which will launch in India on September 29.

Vibrant design and colours

CMF is known for its distinctive and playful design language, and the Headphone Pro continues this trend. Teasers shared on X reveal the upcoming headset in bright orange and light green finishes, shades that match the bold palette of CMF’s smartphones. An earlier teaser had also shown a white variant, hinting that buyers will get at least three-colour options at launch.

The headphones sport a striking appearance, yet they look noticeably different from the Nothing Headphone 1, which debuted earlier this year. Unlike the circular design of Nothing’s model, CMF’s Headphone Pro features larger, cushioned earpads that seem built for comfort during extended listening sessions.

Attention to details

Another interesting design element is the prominent “R” marking inside the earcup, likely paired with an “L” on the opposite side to denote left and right placement. This small but useful touch aligns with CMF’s focus on user-friendly design.

The headset also incorporates physical controls. A visible wheel suggests that users will be able to adjust the volume with tactile precision, while a slider on the earcup hints at additional functionality, though its exact purpose remains under wraps. A power button, which doubles as a Bluetooth pairing key, further simplifies operation. The slim headband not only adds to the modern aesthetic but also promises a lightweight fit for daily wear.

Branding and expected price

Like all CMF products, the new headphones will carry the CMF by Nothing branding, tying them into the broader design ecosystem of the sub-brand. While Nothing has yet to share official specifications or pricing details, expectations are that the Headphone Pro will be priced significantly lower than the premium Nothing Headphone 1, which launched in India at ₹21,999 (introductory offer price: ₹19,999).

Nothing Ear open also coming to India

Alongside the Headphone Pro launch, fans of the brand can look forward to another exciting release. The Nothing Ear open, first unveiled in late 2024, is finally making its way to India. According to reports, the open-ear earbuds will go on sale starting September 23 as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

The Nothing Ear open is priced at ₹17,999, but during launch offers, buyers can grab it for just ₹9,999. Featuring 14.2 mm dynamic drivers and an ergonomic open-ear design, the earbuds are tailored for users who want to enjoy music while staying aware of their surroundings.

With the CMF Headphone Pro and the Nothing Ear open, Nothing and its sub-brand CMF are clearly stepping up their game in India’s competitive audio market. The vibrant designs, physical controls, and affordable pricing strategy could make these devices attractive options for young, style-conscious buyers.



