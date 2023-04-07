Cognizant, Microsoft to offer Cloud-based healthcare solutions

New Delhi: IT major Cognizant on Saturday announced to expand healthcare collaboration with tech giant Microsoft to bring Cloud-based technology solutions to the growing healthcare market.

The companies will build an integration roadmap between Cognizant's TriZetto healthcare products with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

"Through our strategic partnership with Microsoft and building on our advanced TriZetto healthcare solutions, we are empowering clients to adapt to shifting market trends, regulatory changes, and operational demands," said Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas.

The companies will also collaborate to develop and run Cognizant's current and future healthcare SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure, migrate new and existing clients from on premises environments to streamlined functions managed on the Microsoft Cloud, and support future technologies.

"TriZetto customers can harness the innovative features and capabilities across the entire Microsoft Cloud, empowering them to unlock growth, tap into new revenue streams, and transition their existing services to the cloud," said Tom McGuinness, Corporate Vice President, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences, Microsoft.

TriZetto offers a portfolio of software solutions that help organisations enhance revenue growth, drive administrative efficiency, improve cost and quality of care, and improve the member and patient experience.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare brings together capabilities for customers and partners to enrich patient engagement, connect caregiving teams, and improve collaboration, decision-making and operational efficiencies.