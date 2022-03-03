Coming soon! iPhone SE 3; Find what's new

After months of rumours about the launch of a new iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and a new MacBook Pro model, Apple has finally confirmed its spring event on March 8. The company is expected to launch one of the most anticipated iPhones in history. , the new iPhone SE 3 during the event. The device is expected to be heavily based on the 2020 iPhone SE, with the same retro design and minimalist features. However, there will also be a big change. The iPhone SE may include the new A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13. In addition, it will support 5G connectivity. See all the advantages and disadvantages of the iPhone SE 3



iPhone SE 3: Benefits and Drawbacks



We expect the iPhone SE 3 to be the cheapest model among Apple's products with its 128GB version starting at less than $600. Although the iPhone SE 3 will have fundamental changes like the A15 and 5G technology, not much will change in terms of appearance. There will also be improvements to the camera. The smartphone is expected to come with a rounded frame.

The shortcomings of the product are very obvious and stem from the fact that the phone is small, to begin with, and therefore cannot accommodate a larger battery. This is the problem that most of the iPhone SE users are facing and in case the same happens with the iPhone SE 3, it will definitely be a disadvantage. Battery life may only last four to five hours of heavy use. This means users will have to charge this smartphone several times a day.



Of course, the main positive aspect of the iPhone SE 3 will be its affordability. The iPhone SE was launched at an affordable price for users who have limited budgets and want to buy an iPhone and Apple is likely to continue this trend. In fact, aside from every other tech angle, the world will be focused on one thing: the price of the iPhone SE 3. Analysts believe that the iPhone SE 3 sales forecast will be around 30 million units. However, there are some leading analysts who have predicted that the price will be so low that it will attract "billions" of Android users.



So what will the price of the iPhone SE 3 be in India at launch? Recently, an analyst, John Donovan, claimed that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could be priced around Rs. 22,604 in India. However, it is expected to cost more than Rs. 30,000 after including customs duties and GST charges.