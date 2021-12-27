Coming soon: Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Smartphone on January 1

Lenovo has announced that it will begin the new year by introducing a gaming smartphone on the first day of 2022. According to the company's official trailers on Weibo, as discovered by GSMArena, Lenovo's new gaming smartphone is called the Legion Y90. While the company hasn't detailed its spec sheet yet, it did reveal some specs of the phone's display on Weibo.



The Lenovo Legion Y90 will include a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sample rate. The panel supports HDR content and the smartphone will come with a dual-motor air-cooled system for sustained performance.

Lenovo did not go into the details of this cooling system, but a company employee shared a screenshot on Weibo, saying that the Legion Y90 will continue to play games at 120fps and remain moderately cool even after 20-30 minutes of play. With the unveiling still more than a week away, people can expect to hear more about the Lenovo Legion Y90 in the coming days, according to GSMArena.